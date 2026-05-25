REVIEW | Cabaret and Chardonnay

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A glamorous blend of burlesque, comedy, music and theatrical flair took centre stage at the weekend as Tarryn Light Productions hosted Cabaret and Chardonnay, a fundraising production ahead of the team’s upcoming appearance at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

The evening delivered a lively mix of performances inspired by productions such as Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show and Moulin Rouge!, while also showcasing the range of talent within the company.

One of the highlights of the evening was easily Lesa-Maré Harris in her role as the host of the evening, whose effortless humour and sharp delivery kept the audience engaged from start to finish.

Her comedy felt natural and relatable (alongside her wine glass that grew in size every time she appeared on stage).

She managed to create a relaxed atmosphere between performances and earned consistent laughter throughout the night.

She brought warmth and ease to the production that tied the entire evening together seamlessly.

At the heart of the show was Tarryn Light herself, whose stage presence proved impossible to ignore.

Whether singing, dancing or performing alongside fellow cast members, Light commanded attention every time she stepped onto the stage.

Her vocals were powerful and polished, while her confidence and charisma elevated each performance.

What stood out most, however, was her ability to share the spotlight.

Despite clearly carrying much of the production’s star power, Light never overshadowed those performing alongside her.

Instead, each act felt collaborative, with performers complementing one another in a way that made the production feel cohesive rather than competitive.

The burlesque-inspired performances added a bold and provocative edge to the evening.

Aerial artist Jolz’s pole performance, in particular, left audience members visibly stunned.

While the routine incorporated risqué elements and striptease, it was executed with elegance, athleticism and remarkable technical skill.

Her strength and control on the pole transformed the act into something both sensual and genuinely impressive.

Another crowd favourite was a young TikTok personality, Liya Bukwa, who delivered an incredible performance of Barry White’s Practice What You Preach, complete with the signature deep vocals and stage swagger that had the audience cheering.

Josh MC, Jaydee Mulder, Robyn Morgan, Allan Gafney-Murray and Wilco Barnard shared their incredible voices, while Ogiyonke Oliphant and Ashleigh Maling Nel showed off their incredible dance moves.

Beyond the entertainment, the evening served an important purpose.

Funds raised through ticket sales and a wine auction will assist Light and her team with the costs of travelling to and performing at next month’s National Arts Festival, including transport, accommodation and food.

If Friday night’s performance was any indication of what audiences can expect in Makhanda, festivalgoers are in for a treat.

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