Danish deal will help Coega green ammonia plant to deliver on just energy transition

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A rendering of the Hive Hydrogen green ammonia plant being developed in the Coega special economic zone Image Supplied

Hive Hydrogen’s deal with Danish energy company Topsoe, announced about a week ago, is a major win for the Coega green ammonia plant and its capacity to trigger an economic boom in the Eastern Cape.

That was the word on Friday from Hive Hydrogen SA senior project manager Emile Ras, who said the deal represented multiple benefits which would allow the plant to deliver more to the province and especially Nelson Mandela Bay.

He said the $1b (R16.6b) Topsoe investment would allow the $5.8b (R96.5b) Coega project to benefit from a 25% reduction in electricity transmission and wheeling costs.

“Eskom charges a wheeling cost to energy generators to transmit energy across the national transmission grid.

“It’s a usage charge that will apply to us as we transfer our power from our wind and solar farms in the Karoo to the Coega plant.

“The wheeling cost is significant and because the new Topsoe electrolyser uses 25–30% less electricity than alkaline electrolysers, this cost reduces by the same quantum."

He said the Danish mega-investment would give the Coega project access to the whole Topsoe system.

“That includes the 850 megawatt solid oxide electrolyser cells, which split the desalinated water into hydrogen and oxygen, and the ammonia loop, that combines the hydrogen with nitrogen into ammonia.”

Ras said besides the reduction in wheeling, the overall efficiency of the Topsoe system would allow the Coega plant to reduce capital expenditure on renewables by more than €0.5b (about R10b).

“The Topsoe technology is much more efficient than traditional alkaline electrolysers.

“The result is Hive now has to build 25–30% less renewable energy capacity, as well as less grid infrastructure in the form of substations and transmission lines."

He said the investment would allow the plant to lower the selling price of its green ammonia to one of the lowest globally because capital and operation expenditure would be reduced.

“The selling price is primarily determined by the capital expenditure (capex), the financing cost of the capex, and the operating expenditure (opex).

“Topsoe’s solid oxide electrolyser cell technology reduces the capex by over €0.5b, thus also significantly reducing the financing cost.

“Electricity and wheeling costs make up more than 60% of the opex costs, and a significant reduction in the former subsequently leads to the same in the latter.”

Ras said the outcome was a substantial benefit for the giant Coega project and the just energy transition.

“The Coega Green Ammonia Project is the flagship project for the European Union’s €12b (over R230b) Global Gateway Investment Package for SA.

“The package dedicates €8.7b entirely to energy and industrial transformation, filling critical just energy transition partnership funding gaps.

“The Coega project will create over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs in building and running the ammonia plant and the wind and solar farms that power it.

“Many of those jobs will be in the Nelson Mandela Bay metropole, which is one of the poorest regions, but with massive potential to be transformed into a green energy development hub.

“The green ammonia development brings skills training, new infrastructure in the form of roads, port upgrades and power lines, and long-term economic growth.”

Hive Energy owner and chief executive officer Giles Redpath said the project would be a game changer.

“It will not only produce green ammonia at a price that outcompetes blue ammonia, it will also have a tremendously positive impact on the just energy transition, creating jobs and helping to uplift communities and people living in poverty in SA.”

According to London-based carbon intelligence company Sylvera, blue ammonia and green ammonia differ in their production method and carbon footprint.

Blue ammonia uses natural gas, which is a fossil fuel, with carbon capture and storage to reduce emissions. Green ammonia uses renewable energy and electrolysis for near-zero emissions.

Blue ammonia is usually cheaper but not zero-carbon, while green ammonia is more sustainable but usually more expensive.

Bay-based Hive Hydrogen, backed by UK-based Hive Energy and SA company Built Africa, has been working since 2019 on establishing the Coega plant, which aims to produce one million tons of green ammonia a year.

The environmental impact assessment for the plant has already been approved and the project is now in the final stage of project development.

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