Emotional encounter between murder accused and her brother

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Murder accused Estelle le Grange, Leeroy Scholtz and Anke-Mari Cilliers in the Gqeberha high court

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An emotional moment unfolded in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday when murder accused Anke-Mari Cilliers came face-to-face with her brother for the first time in more than three years.

Cilliers, 37, is one of three people accused of murdering Newton Park businessman Danie de Jager, 65, in October 2025 in what the state alleges was a carefully planned murder staged to look like a violent house robbery.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday ahead of trial. All three accused remain in custody.

However, it was the emotional interaction between the siblings that stood out during proceedings.

According to the brother, who did not want to be named, the pair have not had any contact whatsoever in more than three years.

Cilliers was unaware that her brother was seated in the public gallery until she was being escorted back down to the holding cells after the matter was postponed.

Seated in the gallery of the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday were murder victim Danie de Jager’s daughter, Chandré Cloete-Coetzee, right, his ex-wife, Wanda de Jager, and best friend Reginald Ward. (Fredlin Adriaan)

As she looked up — and recognised him — her expression visibly changed.

The siblings briefly interacted in an emotional exchange before court officials led her away.

De Jager’s daughter, Chandré Cloete-Coetzee, his ex-wife, Wanda de Jager, and best friend, Reginald Ward, were seated nearby.

They were visibly emotional during the encounter.

Cilliers stands accused alongside De Jager’s long-term partner, Estelle le Grange, 57, and Leeroy Scholtz, 36.

Scholtz and Cilliers were reportedly in a romantic relationship at the time of the murder and lived in the flat connected to the main house.

According to the indictment, the trio allegedly conspired to murder De Jager on the night of October 29.

They then allegedly staged the scene to resemble a robbery.

The prosecution alleges Le Grange, described by the state as the mastermind, instructed Scholtz and Cilliers to kill De Jager after alerting them via a text message that he had fallen asleep.

Scholtz allegedly struck De Jager repeatedly over the head with a hammer.

It is further alleged that the accused ransacked the property, broke doors and scattered clothing to create the impression of a violent break-in.

They allegedly fled in De Jager’s Nissan Juke and later withdrew money from his bank accounts before the vehicle was abandoned a few hours later.

As the criminal proceedings continue, De Jager’s family said the repeated postponements had taken a heavy emotional toll on them.

Cloete-Coetzee said attending each hearing had become increasingly difficult because seeing the accused forced her to relive the trauma of losing her father.

“They [accused] sit there as if nothing happened. They laugh and joke with innocent-looking faces.

“And I sit with a heart that breaks into pieces every single day.

“They know what they [allegedly] did. They know what they took away from us.

“People say I must forgive, but they don’t understand how deep this pain runs.

“They don’t understand what it feels like to lose someone so important in such a violent manner.

“I try to stay strong, but some days it all just feels too heavy,” she said.

De Jager’s ex-wife also reflected on the emotional impact the case had on her.

She said despite their divorce, she and De Jager had remained close friends.

“We spoke the night before he passed away. We were laughing and talking like we always did.

“We may have been divorced, but we were still the best of friends.

“I just want to understand why Estelle [allegedly] did what she did. We had accepted her as part of the family.

“I understand that the law will take its course, but it is just so frustrating having to wait,” she said.

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