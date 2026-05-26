Gqeberha family devastated by talented hockey player’s sudden death

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Dedicated Gqeberha hockey player Shuaib Ally died in the presence of his family.

Dedicated Gqeberha hockey player Shuaib Ally took to the field on Saturday morning, unaware it would be the last game he would play.

The passionate Crusaders Hockey Club member had spent the morning playing his favourite sport but just hours later, tragedy struck when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

The 40-year-old married father died in the presence of his family.

That morning, he had mentioned that he was not feeling well.

His sister, Sumayyah, said the family was still in shock and disbelief at the sudden death of her beloved brother.

“We were three siblings of which Shuaib was the middle one. I am the youngest. We never expected this to happen.”

She said Ally had been married to Rayghaana for 19 years and they had three sons.

“Their marriage was one of the exceptions. They weren’t only partners; their love outgrew this world.

“Over and over they loved each other. They were woven together.

“Their type of love is what most people pray for,” she said.

Ally, who worked as an HR manager, was described as a kind and loving person, an exemplary son and the best father.

His friends, colleagues and fellow sportsmen said they would remember him for his infectious laugh, broad smile and unwavering generosity.

His religion was very important to him.

“He was patient, had lots of integrity and was the epitome of a true gentleman,” his sister said.

He grew up in Aspen Heights in the northern areas, where he fell in love with hockey.

Turning 40 did not slow him down on the field and he continued to give the game his all.

“He loved playing hockey, watching hockey, and cheering from the sidelines,” Sumayyah said, adding that two of his sons were following in his footsteps.

“It is strange — only when tragedy like this strikes do you gain wisdom and perspective.

“My brother cherished every moment.

“So my message to those who have lost a loved one is to take something that you admire about that person and make it part of your life, because the grief will never go away.

“That might be the thing you need right now.”

Sumayyah described Shuaib’s life as one well lived. She said he made the most of every moment and saw everyone as equals.

“I will always cherish our childhood in our parents’ home.”

Crusaders Hockey Club described Ally as a legend on and off the field.

Club chair Ignatius Malgraff said Ally had been an instrumental member and valued player.

“He said he didn’t feel very well on Saturday when he played his last game,” Malgraff said.

Club president Desiree Telfer said Ally would be dearly missed.

“He was a gentle giant and the players looked up to him.”

Other hockey clubs also shared their condolences.

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