Iran war poses new threat to harvests in hunger-stricken Sudan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Farmers across Sudan say the increase in global fuel and fertiliser costs resulting from the Iran conflict will force them to cut back on planting this summer, restricting food production in a country where war has caused acute hunger.

Eight farmers from different parts of Sudan, and experts working in the sector, told Reuters fuel and fertiliser price increases would compound problems caused by a civil war, hitting staple domestic crops such as sorghum and millet and exports such as sesame.

Sudan is particularly vulnerable to the fallout from the Iran crisis as it relies on the Gulf for more than half its fertiliser needs, according to UN data, while the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left it entirely dependent on fuel imports.

The country is also at the forefront of a looming global food crisis at a time of shrinking aid budgets. About 19.5-million people, more than 40% of the population, are facing crisis levels of hunger, with some areas at risk of famine, according to a UN-backed monitor.

Sudan’s agricultural potential has drawn interest from Gulf investors but the sector has been hampered by decades of mismanagement and war. About two-thirds of the population depend on farming for their livelihoods.

The regional war has added “salt to the wound”, said Sadig Elamin, the US. Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) senior food security analyst in Sudan, warning overall production could fall by “not less than 40%”.

A sustained shock risks worsening hunger “well beyond the current food crisis”, the UN’s humanitarian office said this month.

War prices

After more than three years of war in Sudan, the army has control of central and eastern regions, while the RSF has solidified its control of Darfur in the west. The two sides are fighting over the vast Kordofan region that lies between, which is crucial to agriculture.

For farmers in southern Omdurman’s Jamuia scheme, this planting season should have been promising after the RSF, blamed for damaging irrigation ditches and water pumps, was driven from the area adjoining the capital Khartoum a year ago.

However, farmers face fertiliser prices up 67% year-on-year and prices for fuel, including diesel used in irrigation pumps, have more than doubled, according to national surveys.

“At that price we don’t make a profit. you spend your whole profit on diesel,” said farmer Bashir Ismail.

Only 500 out of a total of 10,000 feddans (4,200ha) have been planted about halfway into the planting season, said Omar al-Ebeid, secretary for the scheme’s farmers’ committee.

Lack of support

Meanwhile, farmers complain the army-aligned government, with its budget diminished in favour of the war effort, hasn’t helped them.

“The RSF left in February last year. Nothing has been fixed since then,” said Mohamed Balla, head of a farmers’ collective in the Gezira scheme, which produced around half the country’s sorghum and wheat before the country’s war.

As fuel and fertiliser prices have shot up, prices for harvested crops have stayed stagnant.

National cereal production, which had dropped by a quarter from the pre-war average, according to the FAO, could fall further.

“Two sacks of wheat buy you one sack of urea. We won’t grow it again,” Balla said.

There is no funding for farmers, no machinery for planting and ploughing the land, and no security because the RSF and other gangs loot the crops and demand money at every checkpoint — Mohamed Adam, displaced farmer

Sudan’s state-backed Agricultural Bank is supposed to help finance farmers but has been affected by the conflict like the rest of the financial sector. It has priced agricultural inputs too high and products too low, Balla and others said, driving farmers into debt.

The bank’s head told Reuters it would work to “alleviate the burden” on Sudanese farmers by providing inputs on better terms over longer periods.

The agriculture ministry’s director for agricultural production, Fatma Yousif, said the ministry had agreed with the bank to create a new fund to finance as much as possible.

The ministry was looking into how to support farmers on fuel costs and was working on rehabilitating irrigation canals, having fixed pumps in several locations, she told Reuters.

Machinery looted

In Kordofan and Darfur, continued lawlessness is threatening the production of sesame, peanuts, gum arabic and millet.

“There is no funding for farmers, no machinery for planting and ploughing the land, and no security because the RSF and other gangs loot the crops and demand money at every checkpoint,” said Mohamed Adam, a farmer displaced from West Kordofan state to army-controlled El Obeid in North Kordofan.

An RSF spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. The group has previously denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Three farmers from the area told Reuters tractors were looted in raids and farmhands recruited to fight, while entire communities had been displaced, meaning very little land has been prepared in rain-fed fields for the upcoming season.

Khalid Abdellatif, director at CTC Group, one of the country’s largest agricultural suppliers, said sending supplies into the regions was expensive and risky, and small-scale subsistence farmers in particular were struggling.

Reuters