Plan to rope in MBDA to help maintain Bay heritage sites

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Campanile and the Donkin Reserve? After years of neglect, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is preparing to restore some of the citys deteriorating heritage sites, with plans to invest R1m annually over the next three years. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

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After years of neglect, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is preparing to restore some of the city’s deteriorating heritage sites, with plans to invest R1m annually over the next three years.

The sites have long been plagued by vandalism, theft, neglect and mounting safety concerns.

The municipality wants to enter into a service level agreement with the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA).

This would see the MBDA manage the maintenance and upkeep of Route 67, including key heritage landmarks such as the Campanile and the Donkin Reserve in Central, as well as the Emlotheni Memorial Park and the Mendi Memorial in New Brighton.

A report due to be tabled at an economic development, tourism and agriculture committee meeting on Tuesday was set to address the matter.

However, the meeting was postponed.

According to the report, the sites attract both domestic and international tourists, promote local history, encourage longer stays and enhance destination competitiveness.

However, the report highlights that the neglect has negatively impacted visitor experience, undermined the city’s image and limited the potential for tourism growth.

“Well-maintained heritage sites are therefore essential not only for preservation purposes but also as strategic tourism assets that contribute to sustainable economic development,” the report says.

“The heritage sites are of immense cultural, historical and social value.

“Unfortunately, many of these sites are in a state of neglect.”

The report lists the following issues:

Vandalism: Graffiti, structural damage and defacement of monuments have diminished the dignity and historical significance of these sites;

Theft: Valuable artefacts, plaques and materials have been stolen, stripping the sites of their authenticity and heritage value;

Neglect: Lack of regular maintenance has led to overgrown vegetation, deteriorating infrastructure and unsafe conditions for visitors. For example, Emlotheni is a largely unmaintained memorial site; and

Safety: Tourists are being robbed almost every day.

The municipality selected these sites due to their high visitor numbers and the need for consistent maintenance to safeguard their cultural and tourism value.

The public health department would be responsible for enforcing bylaws related to illegal dumping, ensuring regular monitoring and cutting grass, according to the report.

“These challenges have not only damaged the image of Nelson Mandela Bay’s heritage but have also undermined tourism potential, diminished community pride and threatened the preservation of our shared history,” the report says.

“While most of these sites fall under the responsibility of the sport, recreation, arts and culture department, the economic development department has a specific mandate to ensure products for travellers and tourists, and as such, the department cannot remain a spectator.

“These heritage sites are central to the city’s tourism offering and play a vital role in attracting visitors and fostering local identity.

“The state of heritage sites reflects poorly on the city’s commitment to preserving its rich history.

“By assigning the MBDA to maintain and protect these sites, the municipality ensures that the heritage sites remain symbols of pride, education and cultural identity for future generations.”

The report recommended that the committee support a service-level agreement between the municipality and the MBDA and the transfer of R3m over three years, starting in the 2026/2027 financial year.

If this is done, it will head to the council for final approval.

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