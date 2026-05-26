“The province’s greatest natural asset is in real danger.”

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The Eastern Cape’s network of nature reserves is under growing strain, with chronic underfunding, crumbling infrastructure and rising poaching threats placing the province’s conservation efforts at risk.

However, the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) board and the provincial department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism (Dedeat) brushed off fears of park closures and job losses.

The board said it was busy with internal cost-cutting by prioritising essential services and critical operations.

The crisis stems from declining annual Dedeat allocations and reduced budgets.

ECPTA communications manager Oyanga Ngalika said its 17 reserves employed 474 staff, including 169 rangers.

The EMS Foundation, in its 2025 national case study of Eastern Cape reserves, pointed to widespread issues at resorts caused by financial shortfalls, poor maintenance, infrastructure failures, staff shortages and limited accommodation.

Former Green Scorpions director Dr Div de Villiers said the reserves were on the verge of collapse.

Baviaanskloof Nature Reserve, a world heritage site and the Eastern Cape’s flagship protected area, is still closed after the torrential rains in early May wrecked the main road that transects it.

Seventy rangers and support staff were initially cut off in the remote wilderness area by the deluge and the consequent collapse of infrastructure.

With insufficient funding to mount a full rescue, the ECPTA turned to the private sector.

Several private conservation and disaster response organisations stepped in with crucial aid.

In Drinkwaterskloof, one of the worst-hit areas, rangers were airlifted to safety.

However, even as the situation stabilises, it points to the vulnerability of the Eastern Cape’s conservation assets, and an urgent need to improve funding and strengthen public-private partnerships, according to De Villiers.

De Villiers said the emergency that played out in Baviaanskloof exemplified the problem where support for field rangers had to be drastically improved.

“Field rangers are the backbone of any protected area organisation but the ECPTA’s field ranger corps is severely under-staffed and under-resourced.”

He said a key problem was drastic budget cuts.

“The result is many of our reserves are in terrible shape, with poaching rife, alien vegetation flourishing and tourism accommodation, fences and roads in disrepair.

“Rangers are often under-trained.

“Sometimes they don’t have fuel for vehicles.

“If we want to protect our reserves properly and gain the full socioeconomic benefits, the government must channel more money to the ECPTA.”

However, he said there was much the agency could do in the interim.

“Most importantly it could reach out to private conservation enthusiasts to establish an honorary ranger corps as they have with national parks.

“In fact, the opposite has happened, with Friends of the Baviaanskloof — which used to fulfil this role — disbanding in 2024, apparently due to a lack of engagement and support from the ECPTA.”

He said the ECPTA could also expand its fledgling concession system, which gave private tourism experts access to parts of certain reserves, improving income and cutting operational costs.

In the Baviaanskloof, the R332 public road is still impassable in the central part of the kloof.

Wilderness Foundation Africa chief executive Dr Andrew Muir said the road was a pivotal issue.

“The ECPTA is not responsible for the R332, the provincial roads department is.”

He said there was no doubt Bhisho should improve funding to protect the province’s nature reserves.

“Besides that, public-private partnerships are definitely the best way forward.”

ECPTA chief executive Vuyani Dayimani said the damage to the Baviaanskloof reserve during the storm was severe.

“[It] resulted in extensive flooding, road and power infrastructure damage.

“About 70 staff members, including a Working on Fire team, were initially affected.

“We’re grateful no lives were lost and no injuries were reported.”

He said the reserve’s western gate was also severely affected, with a large amount of water at one point flowing through the gatehouse.

“Rooihoek, Doodsklip and Geelhoutbos remain inaccessible.

“Power infrastructure on both the eastern and western sides of the reserve was also damaged.

“ECPTA swiftly availed the necessary support and facilitated evacuations for those who could be safely reached.

“Food parcels were provided to affected staff.”

He said staff had returned to duty, though operations remained affected.

The wilderness section of the reserve would reopen once conditions improved.

Dayimani said the floods had occurred during a period where the ECPTA, like many public entities, operated within a constrained financial environment.

“Current resources are prioritised toward essential services, biodiversity management and critical operational interventions.”

He said the ECPTA recognised the value of working with private conservation bodies, voluntary groups and surrounding communities.

“The disbandment of the Friends of the Baviaanskloof was unfortunate and ECPTA remains committed to rebuilding and strengthening relationships.

“The support from conservation partners following the floods demonstrates the value of collaborative approaches.”

He said beyond emergency support, the ECPTA had already seen encouraging results through concession and partnership models within the Baviaanskloof.

The Leopard Trail continued to perform strongly, while the recently introduced Canyon Trail demonstrated how partnership-driven approaches could unlock unique tourism experiences.

“Importantly, these models allow ECPTA to retain conservation oversight while leveraging specialised expertise and investment that contribute toward the long-term sustainability of protected areas.”

The ECPTA and Dedeat, in a joint statement by ECPTA board chair advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, said: “ECPTA is currently engaging internally on organisational and operational matters relating to the prioritisation of services within the current financial environment.

“Over a number of years, the agency has continued operating within a constrained funding environment and has historically supplemented operational requirements through additional funding mechanisms and grant support.

“Current financial pressures have, however, required management and governance structures to reassess operational priorities.

“The current approach is therefore focused on prioritising essential services and critical operations within the available budget.”

The ECPTA was allocated R281.597m in 2026/2027 and R741.225m over the 2026 medium-term expenditure framework for the implementation of climate change adaptive strategies, biodiversity and conservation and tourism initiatives.

Included was R55.834m for the Sanral-funded N2 Biodiversity Offset Project.

“This should not be interpreted as the ECPTA ceasing to operate or closing venues,” Mancotywa said.

“The ECPTA is not shutting down operations.

“The organisation is implementing operational prioritisation and cost-containment measures as part of broader efforts to align services and activities with available resources.

“ECPTA tourism operations and facilities continue operating.”

De Villiers, now chair of the Wild Coast Development Forum, said consistent budget cuts prevented the ECPTA from performing efficient conservation work.

“Boundary fences are down on many parks, tourist facilities are in a state of disrepair, vehicles are broken, and reserve staff are unable to perform even the most basic duties.

“On most reserves, roads are not maintained and invasive plants infest the natural landscape.

“Staff morale is visibly low.

“Field rangers form the core of any protected area.

“They patrol 24/7 in all weather conditions in rugged terrain.

“The biggest danger is from poachers and smugglers.

“Rangers need decent uniforms, protective clothing, radios, cellphones, binoculars, night vision equipment, tents and sleeping bags.

“These items are either non-existent or in need of constant repair.

“It’s unacceptable that rangers do not have [proper] equipment.”

He said private reserves were already assisting in protecting rhino in the flagship Great Fish River Nature Reserve.

Mark Andersen, chief executive of private sector provincial tourism nonprofit ECTour, said the ECPTA had barely tapped the tourism potential of 600,000 hectares of land and marine reserves across seven of SA’s nine biomes.

“Many reserves suffer from questionable conservation standards.

“With self-generated revenue stuck at roughly R25m annually and chronic operational funding shortages, the agency faces a serious risk of increased poaching and vandalism.

“The province’s greatest natural asset is in real danger.”

Natalie van der Mescht of the East Cape Game Management Association said the ECPTA’s resource constraints had resulted in problems with the upkeep of fencing.

“We know of instances where buffalo and eland have escaped.”

Rhino fencing, however, was still prioritised.

“The wildlife industry is in constant communication with the ECPTA, and when issues arise, private industry tries to assist,” she said. — Additional reporting by Daily Dispatch

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