Three killed, one injured in two Despatch shootings

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Three people were killed and another injured in Despatch.

Three people were killed and another injured in two separate shooting incidents in Despatch.

In the latest incident, at about 9.10pm on Monday, Despatch police were alerted to a shooting in Khozi Street in Khayamnandi.

The bodies of Xabise Mfengu, 29, and Phathuxolo Mtalana, 33, were found inside a house with gunshot wounds to their heads and upper bodies.

A 27‑year‑old woman was wounded.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the motive for the shooting was unknown and the suspects were still at large.

“Two counts of murder are being investigated,” he said.

He urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Det-Sgt Tanya Mulder, on 069-473-1483, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous.

In a separate incident at about 9.45pm on Sunday, a woman was murdered at a house in Mawawa Street, Kings Town, Despatch.

“It is alleged the victim, Mandilakhe Wendy Kula, 39, was returning home and stopped at her home front gate.

“When she exited her vehicle to open the gate, she was shot several times in the head. She died at the scene,” Beetge said.

“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Despatch.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the investigating officer, Det-Sgt Christine Jonck, on 082-949-7154.

Information can also be shared via Crime Stop or the MySAPS App.

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Reuters