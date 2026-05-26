Young artists get a chance to shine, exhibit their work and win prizes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cedric Vanderlinden and Bretten-Anne Moolman at Art on Target. The centre has launched a new initiative to celebrate and reward the imagination, originality and creative potential of artists aged 5 to 19, with the first Targeting Talent: Young Artists Competition.

Gqeberha visual arts education and exhibition centre Art on Target has launched an initiative to celebrate and reward the imagination, originality and creative potential of artists aged five to 19, with the first Targeting Talent: Young Artists Competition.

The young artists will gain the experience of participating in a professionally curated and judged exhibition and stand to win cash prizes and vouchers in four age groups.

“Across homes, classrooms and studios, children and teenagers are producing remarkable artworks that often exist only within small circles,” said Art on Target director Bretten-Anne Moolman.

“Targeting Talent was created for this exact reason; to open the frame wider, inviting a new generation of artists, from all backgrounds, to step forward and share their creative voice with a broader audience.

“All individuals carry a creative voice worth celebrating, and this is an invitation to the youngest voices to step into the local visual arts community.”

Young creatives are invited to explore their potential, take pride in their work and be recognised for their unique ideas and talent through their interpretation of the following themes:

“Dreams & Imagination”;

“Our Natural World”;

“Identity & Reflection”; and

“Reimagining the Future”.

These themes allow individuals to speak on current, structured matters, while also allowing for unique, open-ended expression, Moolman said.

Two-dimensional works must be minimum A5 and maximum A3 size, or no larger than 40x40x40cm for three-dimensional works.

Every submitted artwork will be exhibited and professionally graded, with cash prizes and vouchers for first, second and third place in each of the four age categories.

Members of the public, families, schools and art enthusiasts are invited to attend and support the next generation of creative talent.

Entry forms are available online at www.artontarget.co.za .

Entries must be delivered to Art on Target at 2 Target Kloof, Essexvale, on Saturday June 20 from 9am to 1pm, or Monday June 22 from 9am to 4pm.

The exhibition opens on Saturday June 27 at 11am and runs until July 11.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald