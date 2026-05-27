Gqeberha to be taken through the ages of country music

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Gerrit de Jager and Chantelle Bosch celebrate the songs and stars that helped shape country music across the decades

Two popular radio personalities and award-winning country performers are bringing the heart of classic country music to Gqeberha.

Country Through the Ages comes to Centrestage at Baywest for two performances on Saturday and Sunday.

The production, by Gerrit de Jager, better known to fans as Gertjie “ou buddy, ou pjel”, and Chantelle Bosch, celebrates the songs and stars that helped shape country music across the decades.

This includes the timeless voices of Jim Reeves, Johnny Cash and Kenny Rogers, to favourites such as Randy Travis, Alan Jackson and Josh Turner.

Blending live music, storytelling and plenty of nostalgia, the show promises a warm, feel-good journey through the evolution of country music, while paying tribute to the legendary artists whose songs have become part of people’s lives, memories and milestones.

With the genre enjoying renewed popularity in SA, helped along by TV hits such as Yellowstone, audiences can expect an evening packed with familiar melodies, rich harmonies and the unmistakable spirit of classic country.

Both De Jager and Bosch are well known to country audiences not only for their work on stage, but also through LuisterFM, where they have become passionate ambassadors for the genre.

Bosch, host of Die Country Hartklop, has been immersed in country music since childhood and has shared the stage with South African legends such as Clive Bruce, Barbara Ray, Lance James and Bobby Angel.

An award-winning country vocalist affectionately known to many listeners as their “country girl”, she brings both warmth and vocal power to the show, along with a deep love for the music that shines through in every performance.

De Jager, known for his deep country vocals, humour and energetic stage presence, has established himself as both an entertainer and broadcaster with a strong connection to audiences around the country.

Between them, they have earned a combined 12 SA Country Music Association Foundation national awards, with De Jager recently receiving national recognition as Country Artist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

As an original songwriter, De Jager has also earned acclaim for songs that blend humour, heart and sharp observation.

His breakout single, Dear Beyoncé, showcased his talent for storytelling and social commentary in a distinctly Afrikaans voice, while songs such as Ava’s Song and Dad’s Got Your Back have highlighted his ability to write from a deeply personal and emotional place.

He has also collaborated on record with Daniel Wesley.

“Country music isn’t just something people listen to — it becomes part of their memories and their lives,” De Jager said.

This show is about the songs people grew up with, the songs they still sing along to, and the incredible feeling that country music brings when it’s shared live — Gerrit de Jager

“This show is about the songs people grew up with, the songs they still sing along to, and the incredible feeling that country music brings when it’s shared live.”

Alongside tributes to some of country music’s legendary male voices, Bosch will also celebrate iconic female artists including Patsy Cline, Lynn Anderson, Billie Jo Spears and Dolly Parton.

Audiences can expect a toe-tapping, sing-along evening of timeless favourites, heartfelt storytelling and standout performances, all delivered with the warmth, charm and authenticity that have made both artists such favourites with radio listeners and live audiences alike.

Catch Country Through the Ages at 7.30pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

Tickets cost R180 per person, with discounted tickets available at R160 per person for table bookings of eight or more.

Tickets can be purchased through Wendy on 083-225-5401 or via Quicket.

Audiences are welcome to bring their own food, but drinks must be purchased from the bar.

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