Kariega MBA student selected for prestigious Scotland programme

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Lavela Mgidlana is taking his academic knowledge to Scotland

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A second-year MBA student at Rhodes University in Makhanda has been selected for a prestigious international programme in Scotland but is facing a significant financial hurdle to make the trip.

Lavela Mgidlana, 37, originally from Kariega, has been accepted into the European Summer School for Advanced Management (ESSAM), hosted by the University of Glasgow Adam Smith Business School.

The intensive two-week, credit-bearing programme will take place across the university’s Glasgow and Dumfries campuses, combining advanced course work, real-world consultancy projects and cultural experiences.

This year’s theme is “Building Global Leaders in Sustainable and Impact-Driven Business”.

Mgidlana said he underwent a rigorous screening process after initiating contact with the UK institution.

He submitted his application by the April 19 deadline and received confirmation of his acceptance just days later, on April 23.

“I was excited when I got the confirmation email, because I was still shocked that I was one of the few selected by Rhodes University to be part of this programme,” he said.

A 2006 matriculant of Lungisa High School in KwaDwesi, Mgidlana said his interest in sustainability was deeply personal and aligned with SA’s socioeconomic challenges.

“Sustainability is very relevant in South Africa at this time because of unemployment and inequality, which are national challenges,” he said.

He referenced a previous academic visit to a small business in Bathurst, where pineapple waste is repurposed into fibre used to make products such as adult nappies and sanitary towels, creating employment within the local community.

“That is a sustainable process that is creating job opportunities where you do not only benefit from the fruit produce, but from the biodegradable waste as well,” he said.

But Mgidlana’s learning opportunity comes at a high price.

The programme fee is £2,450 (R54,000), excluding travel expenses.

Mgidlana estimates the total cost, including return flights, could reach between R120,000 and R130,000 due to fluctuating exchange rates.

Currently reliant on a bursary for his studies and coming from a disadvantaged background, Mgidlana said he was unable to fund the trip on his own.

He has raised R21,000 so far but his departure date of June 20 is fast approaching.

“I thought I could not miss this opportunity,” he said.

“I often volunteer for community projects. My country would benefit from the knowledge I would gain from the programme.”

Despite the financial challenges, Mgidlana remains hopeful.

“I am not deterred. I have hope that my dream will come true,” he said.

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