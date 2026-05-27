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RECORDED | DJ Warras’s murder accused back in court

Media personality was shot dead in Joburg CBD in December 2025

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The accused in the murder of television personality and businessman Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock are back in the dock at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court Wednesday.

The celebrated media personality was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD in December 2025, in what police believe was a planned hit while he was working at a building near the Carlton Centre.

TimesLIVE

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