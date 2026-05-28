Businessman and Birch’s custodian John Mowbray dies at 79

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Businessman John Mowbray doing what he loved.

Gqeberha businessman and fourth-generation retailer John Mowbray, long-time custodian of the historic Birch’s menswear store, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at the age of 79.

Mowbray dedicated much of his life to the family business, taking over operations from his father in 1967.

Together with his cousin, Robert Burton, he steered Birch’s for nearly five decades before handing the reins to his sons, Nick and Chris, in 2013 — marking the fifth generation of family leadership of the 166-year-old enterprise.

Founded in 1860 by Trenley Birch in Govan Mbeki Avenue (then known as Main Street), Birch’s grew into a cornerstone of Gqeberha’s retail landscape, supplying school uniforms to numerous local institutions while offering a wide range of suits and premium menswear.

The business, with its main store now in Newton Park, has since served generations of customers across Nelson Mandela Bay, Makhanda and Komani, and today employs more than 200 people.

Beyond retail, Mowbray played a significant role in shaping parts of the city’s urban landscape.

In the 1990s, he was instrumental in the development of Bluewater Bay, where more than 2,000 residential plots were established.

As chair of the Fairview Property Group, he also oversaw the development of more than 100 commercial properties, contributing substantially to the growth of the Fairview area.

Mowbray’s family described him as a principled and warm-hearted man with a lively sense of humour.

They said he was firm but fair, fun, got along with everyone, and had a heart of gold.

Nick said his father would likely have wanted to be remembered for his involvement with the Port Elizabeth Deep Sea Angling Club.

“I fondly recall weekends as a child, fishing out at sea with our dad.

“He was a hardworking, straight-talking man who had a wonderful sense of humour.”

Chris said his father got on with everyone, no matter who they were or where they came from.

According to Chris, Mowbray played his final round of golf on Monday.

“He had wanted to walk the course, at the age of 79, but they put him in the golf cart.

“He had a lot of fun.

“The guys he played with called my mom this [Thursday] morning and told her what great fun he had been on the golf course the day before his sudden passing.”

Nick spoke about his father’s contributions to business and education in the Eastern Cape.

“He served as a member of the Port Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce for many years.

“He served on the board of St George’s School in Gqeberha and also at St Andrew’s College in Grahamstown [Makhanda].

“His lifelong passion was fishing. His happiest times were probably spent fishing at sea, which he did until the end.”

Chris said Mowbray was a family man first, having raised three sons with his wife, Merna.

“Our brother, Allister, is a chief data and analytics officer at Rand Merchant Bank.

“My dad was also a wonderful grandfather to his eight grandchildren.”

Nick said his father was the life and soul of the party and well respected by his staff.

Yet he lived a simple life.

“He was a firm but fair boss with a wonderful sense of humour.”

Birch’s has remained in the family since 1873, when Mowbray’s great-grandfather, John William Badcock, acquired the business.

Over its long history, the store endured major setbacks, including devastating fires in 1865 (known at the time as T. Birch and Co) and again in 1908, but each time rebuilt and continued to thrive.

Outside of business, his lifelong passion was fishing.

Even in later years, he continued to fish regularly, using a boat he built with Merna six decades ago.

Mowbray is survived by his wife, their three sons and eight grandchildren.

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