Central gets funky with new signage competition

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A new funky signage competition is aimed at complementing the rejuvenation of Central in Gqeberha. Here, Nontobeko Zondi enjoys the sunshine in Trinder Square

Gqeberha’s oldest suburb has launched a “funky signage” competition to help drive its ongoing rejuvenation from inner city decay to a place of fun, pride and passion.

The Central Special Rating Area (SRA) competition is open to pupils and students — and there is R10,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

Competition initiator Johan van Rooyen said on Wednesday the partnership between Central property owners and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality that underpinned the SRA was the basis of the competition too.

“The SRA works to enhance Central as a safe, attractive and vibrant urban precinct,” he said.

“It invests in projects that improve public spaces, support local businesses and create a positive environment for residents, workers and visitors.”

Van Rooyen, 26, a development economist, said the creative signage challenge was part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Central’s identity.

“The aim is to design eye-catching and visually striking signs that not only communicate important messages, such as safety, cleanliness and responsible behaviour, but which also become attractions in their own right, encouraging visitors and residents to stop, engage and share their experience.”

He said the competition was divided into two parts.

“The first design phase is open to pupils and students from schools and tertiary institutions in and around Central.

“Participants are invited to submit original designs that are both creative and functional.

“Designs should address community issues while being engaging and memorable.

“Categories include anti-dumping and littering, ‘you are on camera’ (CCTV awareness), and anti-prostitution (high school pupils only).

“There is also an open category where entrants can focus on promoting community benefit, safety, heritage or environmental awareness.”

He said the top five entries would receive prizes from a total pool of R10,000, with a first prize of R4,500, second R2,500, third R1,500, fourth R1,000 and fifth R500.

“The winning designs will be professionally produced and installed across Central, giving students the opportunity to see their creativity become a permanent and highly visible feature of the precinct.”

Van Rooyen said the second phase of the competition would build on the installed signs through an interactive social media scavenger hunt between July and December.

“A total of 10 new signs will be released across the precinct each month, and participants will be encouraged to find, photograph and post all 10 images online.

“The first person to successfully complete each month’s challenge will receive a R1,000 prize.

“This phase encourages community exploration, reinforces key messages and generates engaging social media content that highlights Central’s vibrancy.

“By participating in the competition, learners and students have the opportunity to contribute to shaping Central’s identity, and gain recognition for their creativity.

“They will simultaneously help transform everyday street signs into engaging public art that attracts attention, fosters community pride and strengthens the precinct as a welcoming, safe and vibrant destination.”

Original signage designs can be submitted in jpeg format to https://forms.gle/NMcjsUT6WRcRQioq6 and the closing date for submissions is July 24.

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