Fire at Kenyan girls’ school kills 15 pupils

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A devastating fire engulfed a girls’ school dormitory in Kenya’s Rift Valley overnight, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 15 students, according to police reports.

A fire tore through a dormitory at a girls’ school in a town in Kenya’s Rift Valley overnight, killing at least 15 pupils, police said on Thursday.

An unknown number of pupils were also injured at Utumishi Girls’ Academy Senior School in Gilgil in Nakuru County, the Gilgil police station said in a report seen by Reuters. The cause of the fire was not known, it said.

Footage aired by Citizen Television showed broken window panes and smoke-stained walls.

Kenya has a long history of school fires, with more than 60 cases of arson in public secondary schools recorded in 2018 alone, according to government data. Many of the fires have been set by pupils protesting harsh discipline and poor conditions, researchers have found.

Masoud Mwinyi, a senior police commander, told reporters at the school that 50 officers were combing areas around the school for pupils who may have fled when the fire broke out.

“Of that shock and fear and anxiety, many people went out, and it was at night,” he said.

In 2024, a fire killed 21 pupils at a primary boarding school in nearby Nyeri County. The cause of that fire has not been conclusively established.

Reuters