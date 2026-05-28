Four teens shot dead, one critically wounded in horror Motherwell attack

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Lungelo Gubeni's son, Solathise Krwala, 18, was one of four teenagers killed in a mass shooting incident in Motherwell on Wednesday afternoon.

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A carefree afternoon turned into a horror show when gunmen stormed a Motherwell home in broad daylight, killing four teenage boys — including a matric pupil whose father believes would still be alive had he simply gone to school.

Instead, the distraught father of Solathise Krwala said that his son had decided to bunk school on Wednesday.

Solathise, 17, a grade 12 pupil, was shot twice in the head while he was asleep at his home in Mnenga Street, NU10, at about 1pm.

Four other friends, including his 18-year-old cousin, Vuyisani Pinini, were also asleep when they were shot.

Four of the five teenagers, including Solathise and Vuyisani were killed, while one is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head.

Some of the victims’ names have been withheld pending formal identification processes.

Solathise’s father, Lungelo Gubeni, said on Thursday that in about 2023, his son had started smoking dagga and bunking school.

Solathise Krwala, 18, was shot and killed in his family's Motherwell home on Wednesday afternoon. (Fredlin Adriaan)

“The school would regularly call me in to discuss his behaviour. Prior to that he had been a good boy and he was smart.

“But now I must ask myself: ‘If he had gone to school on Wednesday, would his life have been spared?’

“Those are the questions that will remain with me. There are a lot of ‘what ifs’,” Gubeni said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said they were working around the clock to solve the murders.

Gantana said when police arrived at the house, they found five males aged 17 and 18 inside the house.

“Four males were lying in the lounge with gunshot wounds to their heads, two were unresponsive, and two were gasping for breath.

“A fifth male was found unresponsive in the bedroom, also with a gunshot wound to the head,” Gantana said.

She said Metro Emergency Medical Services declared three of the victims dead on their arrival.

“While paramedics attempted to resuscitate a fourth victim, he tragically passed away at the scene. A fifth injured male was rushed to hospital for medical treatment,” she said.

Four counts of murder and one of attempted murder are under investigation.

“The investigation is being handled by the SA Police Service’s Serious and Violent Crime Investigation unit,” Gantana said.

The motive was unknown at this stage.

Gubeni said while his son had admitted to smoking dagga, the family had been unable to get him to stop.

“The community was always berating me about him and his friends [allegedly] smoking weed. It was difficult.”

Gubeni said he had a premonition a few days before the murder that something bad was going to happen. “But I never expected something like this to happen.”

He said the family had been dealt a double blow with his nephew, Vuyisani, amng the dead.

He did not believe that the boys were involved in any illegal activities. “To the person who killed them, I want to say the law will take its course.”

Gubeni said he had as a single father raised his son from the age of four after splitting from his mother.

“He has been with me his whole life. He was always a quiet boy, quite mysterious. We’d sit down and have father-to-son talks.”

He said Solathise had planned to intern at his cousin’s company in KwaZulu-Natal after he matriculated.

Solathise was also meant to go to initiation school at the end of the year.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the investigation is urged to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Sithole on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or use the MySAPS App.

All information will be treated confidentially, and callers may remain anonymous.

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