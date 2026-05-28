Jumbo-sized dream comes true for little Alungile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alungile Blaai giggles as he touches the trunk of a tusker at the Knysna National Elephant Park

A boy who suffers from inoperable congenital heart disease lesions has been treated to a jumbo-sized dream day at the Knysna National Elephant Park.

Alungile Blaai and his mother were whisked away recently by Reach For A Dream for a memorable experience which was rounded out by the 13-year-old gathering the courage to conquer his fear of interacting with the giant mammals.

It was an exhilarating outing for Alungile — the youngster giggled with delight when he finally touched an elephant’s trunk.

Since 2011, the proceeds from Reach For A Dream’s annual Slipper Day fundraiser have enabled the foundation to fulfil an average of seven dreams a day for children living with life-threatening illnesses.

In 2025 alone, the foundation helped realise the dreams of 450 youngsters in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route region.

Reach For A Dream’s Eastern Cape regional manager, Lwanele Mpeta, said Alungile’s dream was a reminder of what courage, support and hope could achieve.

“This brave and adventurous young boy faced one of his biggest fears, showing that even the smallest steps can lead to powerful personal victories.

“The story highlights how Slipper Day brings hope to children with serious health conditions and their families,” Mpeta said.

Alungile, a grade 8 pupil at Concordia High School who enjoys maths and English, said he hoped to become a doctor or scientist one day because he wanted to help other people.

He said his outing on April 24 was a day he would cherish forever.

“Thank you very much to Reach For A Dream for making my dream come true.

“I even had the chance to get over my fear of touching elephants,” he said.

Reach For A Dream assessed Alungile, who is an outpatient at the Knysna Provincial Hospital, on March 19 and opted to curate a special experience for him at the elephant park.

Alungile’s mother, Liziwe, expressed her gratitude to the organisers for going above and beyond for her son, who was also given a PlayStation VR2 on the dream day.

“Words cannot capture how much this experience means to Alungile and our family.

“His new PlayStation VR2 has given him new ways to play and explore the world,” she said.

Reach For A Dream has started assessing the dreams of many other children in the region, raising funds to fulfil their wishes. Donations start from as little as R20.

Next in line to have her dream fulfilled is 15-year-old Alizwa Melula, from Thembalethu, in George, who will be treated to a shopping spree at the Garden Route Mall on Friday.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald