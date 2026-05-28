Kama Primary tackles food insecurity with new vegetable garden

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Pictured at the grand opening of Kama Primary School's new vegetable garden are Eastern Cape education department National School Nutrition Programme director Pumla Gxuluwe, Kellogg's SA general manager Philip Nieman and the school's principal, Armstrong Mfunda

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A breakfast cereal brand that has been feeding youngsters on a daily basis for decades has stepped up to the plate to help bring fresh produce to the doorstep of a Gqeberha primary school.

Kellogg’s SA launched its Better Days Gardens programme in the Eastern Cape at Kama Primary School in New Brighton on Tuesday, adding another vegetable garden to the dozens that deliver fresh produce to thousands of pupils countrywide.

Kellogg’s SA general manager Philip Nieman said the company aimed to strengthen its long-standing commitment to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by expanding its response to food insecurity to one of SA’s most vulnerable provinces.

The launch of the Better Days Gardens programme brought together key stakeholders including Kellogg’s SA, government representatives and the programme’s implementing partners.

Eastern Cape education department National School Nutrition Programme director Pumla Gxuluwe addressed guests.

Nieman said the event marked a significant milestone in the expansion of the programme to the province, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthening food security, education outcomes and community resilience.

“Hunger is not only about food availability, but also about access, dignity and long-term opportunity,” he said.

“Our responsibility is to help build systems that ensure communities can sustain themselves long after intervention.”

According to Stats SA, about 22.2% of households countrywide experience inadequate or severely inadequate access to food.

The Eastern Cape is among the hardest-hit provinces, with more than 30% of households facing food insecurity challenges.

For more than a decade, Kellogg’s SA has addressed child hunger through its Better Days Promise programme, delivering more than 68-million meals to pupils in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape since 2014.

Nieman said while feeding pupils at school remained a critical intervention, the company was increasingly focused on addressing the root causes of food insecurity through programmes that enabled communities to grow, produce and sustain their own food.

Launched in Gauteng in 2024, the Better Days Gardens initiative has supported more than 2,400 pupils, while also promoting nutrition education, the development of agricultural skills and water-efficient gardening practices.

The expansion of the programme in the Eastern Cape will result in the establishment of five new school food gardens, reaching about 2,400 pupils in identified food-insecure communities.

Each garden will complement existing school nutrition programmes by providing fresh vegetables for school meals, while equipping pupils and families with practical skills in sustainable food production.

Reel Life NPC managing director Dineo Mahasha said sustainable food production, education and collaboration were critical in building healthier futures for children and communities.

“As Reel Life, we are proud to continue our partnership with Kellogg’s through the Better Days Promise initiative to address food insecurity in vulnerable Eastern Cape communities.

“This project is about more than establishing school gardens; it is about creating sustainable access to nutritious food, empowering schools and communities with agricultural skills and restoring dignity through food security.

“Many children rely on school feeding programmes as their primary source of daily nutrition, and through this partnership we are helping to strengthen those systems while creating long-term community resilience,” Mahasha said.

Nieman said the launch took place ahead of World Hunger Day on May 28, reinforcing the urgent need for collective action to address systemic hunger and inequality.

“The Better Days Promise remains central to Kellogg’s ESG commitment to advancing equitable access to food, with a global ambition to reach 4-billion people by 2030 through improved nutrition and food security.”

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