Money lenders shot dead in separate ‘targeted killings’ in Despatch

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Police are investigating the murder of Xabiso Mfengu

Two Despatch residents believed to have been informal money lenders were gunned down in separate targeted shootings less than 24 hours apart.

The incidents have left the community on edge.

Xabiso Mfengu, 29, and Mandilakhe Wendy Kula, 39, were killed at their respective homes in neighbouring townships.

Relatives said both were known locally as skopari or mashonisa who would lend money to locals for which they would gain interest.

A third person, Mfengu’s cousin, Phathuxolo Mtalana, 33, was also killed when the gunmen stormed Mfengu’s home in Khozi Street, Khayamnandi, at about 9pm on Monday.

Phathuxolo Mtalana (Supplied)

A 27-year-old woman present at the time suffered an injury to her hand.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said when officers arrived at the scene, the bodies of Mfengu and Mtalana were found inside the house.

Both had been shot in the head and upper body.

A day before, at about 9.45pm, Kula was shot multiple times in the head outside her home in Mawawa Street, Kings Town.

According to Beetge, Kula had just arrived at home and had got out of her vehicle to open her front gate when the gunmen opened fire.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Mfengu’s mother, Fundiswa, said he had made a living as a money lender and by selling vegetables.

The house in Khozi Street, Khayamnandi, Despatch, where cousins Xabise Mfengu, 29, and Phathuxolo Mtalana, 33, were shot dead (Fredlin Adriaan)

She said she had learnt of her son’s murder late on Monday night.

Initial reports suggested two suspects had allegedly forced open the main gate.

Inside, both victims had reportedly been asleep.

Fundiswa said it was believed they had been awoken by the sound of the burglar gate and door being bashed in and that Mfengu had confronted his alleged assailants to find out what they wanted and that was when they had opened fire.

The gunmen then reportedly proceeded to the room where Mtalana had been sleeping and shot him.

She alleged they had stolen an undisclosed amount of money which her son had hidden under his mattress, as well as two cellphones.

“We’re hurt as a family,” she said, adding that her son had assisted them financially.

“We’re all unemployed but make some money selling vegetables.

“That’s how he became involved in the business of selling vegetables.

“Whenever we were short of something he would help us.”

Fundiswa insisted that her son, who leaves behind a six-year-old daughter, had not been involved in any criminal activities.

Roro Tshayana says the family has lost their support system after the murder of Wendy Kula (Fredlin Adriaan)

She said Mtalana was her nephew and had moved in with Mfengu after he lost his mother in 2015.

With regard to Kula’s murder, Beetge said she had been shot multiple times while she tried to open the gate to her front yard.

Her family said none of her belongings, including her Polo Vivo, had been taken.

Her aunt, Roro Tshayana, 64, said she had heard the gunshots on Sunday night but did not pay much attention.

Shortly thereafter she went to bed.

Tshayana said she had then received a call from her niece who said the family were on their way to fetch her.

“I was worried. At first, they didn’t tell me what was going on.”

On arrival at the hospital, Tshayana said they were met by Kula’s distraught husband, Yalelo Klaas, who told them his wife was dead.

Tshayana confirmed Kula had been in the money lending business.

“Wendy was our pillar,” Tshayana said.

“She was an open book.

“She always told the truth.

“She was also someone you could talk to.

“As a family, we’re really hurt by this.

“I don’t know who we will turn to now if we have a problem.

“She was like a daughter to me.”

In addition to money lending, Kula ran a takeaway alcohol shop.

Tshayana said Kula left behind a four-year-old son as well as an 11-year-old daughter she had adopted when her sister died last year.

“It seems like she was either followed or someone was waiting for her to arrive home.

“Across from her house there is a bushy area and it is not well lit.

“It is clear her assailant was not looking to rob her — he was there to kill her.”

Kula’s uncle, Mpumelelo Basie, shared Tshayana’s sentiments, saying it was evident his niece had been targeted.

“We’re at a loss for words,” Basie said.

“We are asking ourselves questions for which we we don’t have the answers.

“We now only pray arrests are made and that we can get some answers.”

Beetge urged anyone with information about Mfengu and Mtalana’s murders to contact detective Sergeant Christine Jonck on 082-949-7154.

In Kula’s case, the public are requested to contact detective Sergeant Tanya Mulder on 069-473-1483.

Alternatively, anonymous tipoffs can be shared by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.

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