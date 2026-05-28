Newton Park murder trial postponed, again

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Danie de Jager was murdered in Newton Park. His partner, Estelle le Grange, 57, and tenants Leeroy Scholtz, 36, and Ankie-Marie Cilliers, 36, are in custody facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Picture: Eugene Coetzee

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The case involving three people accused in the murder of Newton Park businessman Danie de Jager has once again been postponed in the Gqeberha high court.

The matter was heard briefly on Wednesday, where the state and defence indicated that further discussions and preparations relating to the case were still under way.

The case was postponed to Friday and the accused remain in custody.

De Jager, 65, was murdered at his Newton Park home in October 2025 in what the state alleges was a carefully orchestrated plot made to resemble a violent house robbery.

His long-term partner, Estelle le Grange, 57, Anke-Mari Cilliers, 37, and Leeroy Scholtz, 36, are facing charges linked to his murder.

According to the indictment, they allegedly conspired to kill De Jager before staging the crime scene to look like a break-in.

The state alleges further that they fled in De Jager’s vehicle and later withdrew money from his bank accounts.

Family members of De Jager were in court again, as they await the start of the trial.

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