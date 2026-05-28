News

RECORDED | Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni, co-accused back in court

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The case against prominent Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused, Daniel Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Sindane, is expected to be re-enrolled in the Delmas magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The matter returns to court just a week after it was struck off the roll by presiding magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni in the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court after state prosecutor Adv Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

Jetour T2 wins 2026 South African Car of the Year, unprecedented for a Chinese brand

4

WATCH | Sundowns’ fans greet African champions on return to OR Tambo

5

Tyla wins two AMAs for best Afrobeats and best social song

Related Articles