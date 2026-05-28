‘Wild animals are not pets’: experts call for stricter exotic animal laws

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Two Nile crocodiles were discovered at a home in Springs, Gauteng.

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Wildlife experts are calling for stricter laws around exotic pets after the discovery of two Nile crocodiles at a home in Springs.

Experts said the incident has highlighted growing concerns about people keeping dangerous wild animals in residential areas without understanding the risks and responsibilities involved.

According to Wendy Wilson from the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, crocodiles are highly specialised reptiles that require complex care and environments most homes cannot provide.

“Keeping wild animals such as Nile crocodiles on residential properties presents significant risks not only to people, but also to the animals themselves,” Wilson said.

She said crocodiles need carefully managed water quality, heating, ultraviolet lighting, specialised diets and large spaces to live healthy lives.

“Inadequate enclosures, insufficient water quality, poor heating or UV provision, incorrect diets and lack of space commonly lead to injury, deformities, metabolic disease, stress, infectious disease and poor welfare outcomes,” she said.

Wilson said many owners are attracted to exotic pets because they appear unique or exciting, but often fail to understand the animal’s natural behaviour and needs.

“As crocodiles grow, they become powerful apex predators capable of causing severe injury or death,” she said.

She said even smaller crocodiles can inflict serious bites and injuries, while escaped animals can threaten neighbours, pets and local ecosystems.

“Wild animals are not domesticated pets and should be allowed to express their natural behaviours in appropriate environments,” Wilson said.

She emphasised crocodiles and other exotic animals frequently suffer in captivity because they are kept in unsuitable conditions that limit natural movement and behaviour.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has called for tighter regulation of exotic animals and stronger enforcement against illegal ownership.

Chief inspector and manager of the wildlife protection unit at the NSPCA, Douglas Wolhuter, said crocodiles are classified as threatened or protected species under South African law, meaning owners need special permits to keep them.

“One can’t keep crocodiles as pets unless permits have been issued and the welfare and wellbeing of the animals are duly considered,” Wolhuter said.

Wolhuter said permits are issued by the department of agriculture and rural development.

He said authorities must assess the welfare of the animals before permits are granted.

“If there were no permits issued, the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (Nemba) would have been contravened,” he said.

Wolhuter said violations of the law under Nemba can lead to fines of up to R5m or imprisonment, and charges under the Animals Protection Act may also apply if the animals were kept in poor conditions.

The NSPCA said it would like to see stricter controls on exotic animals, especially animal species classified as alien and invasive.

Wolhuter said many exotic animals are abandoned, neglected or surrendered after owners realise how difficult and expensive they are to care for properly.

He said people must understand that owning a wild animal is very different from caring for a domesticated pet such as a dog or cat.

Wilson said responsible wildlife stewardship means ensuring wild animals are kept in suitable and lawful environments where their welfare, natural behaviour and public safety can all be properly protected.

TimesLIVE