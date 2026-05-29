‘Broken and emotionally devastated’ actor avoids jail on child pornography charge

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Durban actor Anthony Stonier who pleaded guilty to one charge of child pornography was sentenced to three years' house arrest and a R20,000 fine.

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Durban actor Anthony Stonier, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to possession of child pornography, was on Thursday sentenced to three years’ house arrest, a fine of R20,000 (or three years’ imprisonment) and given a wholly suspended five-year prison sentence.

The once popular entertainer was “broken and emotionally devastated”, a clinical psychologist reported in a pre-sentence report handed into Durban regional court magistrate Mayne Mewalal, sitting in the specialist child sexual offences court.

In handing down sentence, Mewalal said she had taken into account Dr Lingum Pillay’s finding that Stonier, 60, had shown no signs of suffering from any paedophilia disorder or “extreme sexual deviancy” and that he had likely suffered from “mental clouding” and short-term memory loss.

Pillay, who was hired by the defence, had found that his actions were indicative of him having a breakdown and the risk of him re-offending was negligible.

Mewalal said while the material found stored on his device was “disturbing”, the state had accepted his guilty plea in which he stated that he had not solicited the images and had not distributed them.

He said he had only viewed them “fleetingly” because they were not “appealing to my preference of sexuality”.

It was accepted that he had forgotten about the images and that they had automatically been stored on his device — Magistrate Mayne Mewallal

Stonier said in his written plea: “For some unfathomable reason I did not delete them immediately ... I subsequently changed my device and during this process the content transferred to my computer and to the storage on my new device. I had completely forgotten about the offending content.”

Mewalal said if the state had disagreed with his submissions, it would not have accepted his plea and would have taken the matter to trial.

“It was accepted that he had forgotten about the images and that they had automatically been stored on his device,” she said.

Possession of child pornography could be described as disgusting and degrading, she said.

“For each image produced a child was sexually abused. Their youth was taken away and tarnished. Those images then remain online forever for anyone to view.”

Relationship breakdown triggered depression, addiction

Stonier was arrested at his Glenwood flat in an early morning raid conducted by members of the police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit and the US department of homeland security in April 2024. He spent about six months in custody before being released on bail in September that year.

While police found more than 100 images on his devices, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of possession of child pornography.

He said at the time he had suffered from acute depression because of a breakdown in the relationship with his “life partner” — who he declined to name — who had subsequently died. Although he is gay, he said they had an “extraordinary bond” which was expected to last into their old age.

Before the breakdown of their relationship, at her instigation he had begun taking antidepressants and bipolar and epileptic medication which had altered his state of mind. He said she had then caused him to be “evicted from our common home and thrown into the street.

It became intolerable for me to reside in lodges and temporary accommodation and during this period I formed a relationship with some very unsavoury persons who took advantage of my depressive state of mind and introduced me to drugs like cocaine and crystal meth — Anthony Stonier

“It became intolerable for me to reside in lodges and temporary accommodation and during this period I formed a relationship with some very unsavoury persons who took advantage of my depressive state of mind and introduced me to drugs like cocaine and crystal meth, which I eventually became addicted to.”

He said in the latter part of 2022 he had an online conversation with one Visagie.

“We would chat generally and in our conversations the idea of sexual innuendos were expressed,” he said. It was Visagie who had forwarded him a series of images.

He said after his arrest the offending content was retrieved by a SAPS forensic information technologist and he did not dispute the state’s expert report.

Mitigating circumstances, conditions

Mewalal said Stonier’s lawyers, arguing in mitigation of sentence, had complained about “incorrect media reports”, indicating that he had a prior conviction and that he was part of an international child pornography network. This, they said, had caused extreme reputational fallout, which had tarnished his record.

While the state had argued for a sentence of house arrest combined with a short term of imprisonment, the defence submitted that given his prior drug use, any jail-time would result in him being exposed again to drugs.

Stonier was taken down to the cells immediately after the sentencing proceedings, where he would be kept until he paid the R20,000 fine, failing which he would serve three years’ imprisonment.

In terms of the conditions attached to his sentence of three years’ house arrest, he:

is only allowed to leave his home for work purposes;

must do community service;

must attend a life skills orientation programme and any other programmes his correctional supervision officer deems appropriate;

cannot use alcohol or drugs.

The magistrate ordered that his name be added to the Sexual Offenders Register and the Child Protection Register, saying he is “not suitable to work with children”.

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