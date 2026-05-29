Community rallies to help families of toddlers killed in house fire

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Thandeka Manto, 59, aunt of Ziyana, and neighbour Lulama Mavaleliso, 63, at the home where the two little girls burned to death

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A devastating house fire in Kwazakhele that claimed the lives of two toddlers has sparked an outpouring of community support, with residents rallying together to assist the grieving families.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday, May 16, completely destroying one of the homes and leaving nothing salvageable.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Police are investigating.

The children, Ziyana Mbeka and Imolathile Mtimkhulu, both aged three, were reportedly burned beyond recognition.

Imolathile was at a sleepover at Ziyana’s neighbouring home when the incident occurred.

Lulama Mavaleliso, 63, a neighbour and family friend, speaking on behalf of the families, said the entire community was devastated by the incident.

“The police have confirmed that DNA testing is needed to make sure the children can be identified, so we can be certain we are burying the correct children,” Mavaleliso said.

“This process will only be completed in the next two or three weeks.

“It has made this whole experience even more painful for the families. What makes things worse is that no-one in the family is working.

“But we are so grateful for the community that has been supporting us during this time,” Mavaleliso said.

The response from the community has since been swift and widespread.

A local funeral parlour agreed to assist with burial arrangements once the DNA results are complete, helping to ease some of the financial pressure on the families who have no burial cover, insurance or source of income.

Residents have also donated food, clothing and other essential items, while church groups have provided material, financial and emotional support to the grieving families.

Thandeka Manto, 59, the aunt of one of the girls, said the children were inseparable and shared a close friendship.

“They were beautiful, sweet girls. They were best friends. They did everything together.

“They were so obedient. It was not unusual for them to sleep at the house together. It was something they did quite often,” she said.

Assistance has also come from the Ubomi Foundation, which has pledged support to the families during this difficult time.

Foundation founder and chair Siyanda Vazi said plans were under way to raise funds and provide food supplies.

“We were approached by Ethiopian community leaders who made a sizable donation directly to the family.

“We met the family and identified the various needs, which we are prepared to assist with.

“We also call on the community to continue assisting the family in any way they can,” Vazi said.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, accompanied by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata and ward councillors from the area, visited the family last week to discuss urgent interventions aimed at accelerating the DNA testing process needed to positively identify the children.

Ncata assured the family that the DNA process would be prioritised and that the investigation would receive the necessary attention.

The affected family is now appealing for assistance as they begin rebuilding their lives after losing everything in the fire.

They are currently in urgent need of food, furniture, blankets, clothing, and other basic household essentials.

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