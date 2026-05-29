Major gas infrastructure project launched at Port of Ngqura

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Three of the key movers behind Thursday's landmark LNG terminal signing ceremony at the Port of Ngqura, in the centre from left, Tamasa chair Prof Anna Mokgokong, Transnet Group chief executive Michelle Phillips and transport minister Barbara Creecy

The Transnet National Ports Authority has signed a R22bn deal for a new liquefied natural gas terminal at the Port of Ngqura.

The agreement is viewed as a major step towards the vision of establishing the western region of the Eastern Cape as an energy hub while advancing SA’s energy security and industrial growth.

It is expected that the development will create more than 500 jobs during the construction period of about 36 months and 50 permanent jobs post-construction.

The deal between the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and Ukwanda LNG — a joint venture of Tamasa Energy Group and the Strategic Fuel Fund — was signed at the Port of Ngqura on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Transnet Group chief executive Michelle Phillips said the project would include the establishment of a temporary floating unit and an onshore structure to supply gas to industry.

It would also be used to meet electricity demand in the Coega special economic zone.

“This project boasts an investment value of approximately R22bn, with 2035 targeted for full operationalisation.”

She said the LNG terminal agreement was pivotal.

“It signals a bold step toward building the infrastructure required to support South Africa’s energy transition, strengthen economic resilience and unlock long-term industrial growth.

“As we confront the realities of climate change and the global transition towards cleaner energy solutions, initiatives such as this demonstrate our collective commitment to building a more sustainable, resilient and future-ready economy.”

Transport minister Barbara Creecy said the agreement was a milestone.

“It marks a decisive step in South Africa’s journey towards energy security, infrastructure development, economic growth and a sustainable energy future.

“It reflects our collective commitment to delivering LNG to the South African market as an alternative energy source, in line with the country’s energy security requirements and broader just energy transition imperatives.”

The project was first mooted in 2005, but Creecy said all parties had moved speedily since she issued the necessary instruction to the ports authority.

“This project signals the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of our energy and logistics sectors.”

She said the initiative would increase export capacity and competitiveness while shifting manganese exports from Gqeberha to Ngqura.

“This will enable the transformation of the Port of Port Elizabeth, with manganese terminal closure there targeted for 2032.

“Although not directly linked to the LNG terminal programme, the broader development of infrastructure at the Port of Ngqura will contribute to improved port efficiency and increased bulk commodity handling in the future.”

Creecy commended TNPA, Ukwanda and the other stakeholders involved in finalising the deal.

Transnet board chair Dr Andile Sangqu said Ngqura’s Lukwanda facility would be far more than a terminal.

“As coal-fired generation is gradually retired, and as our country confronts a real and looming gas supply gap, liquefied natural gas provides a credible and responsible bridge.

“It supports industry, it stabilises power and it gives our economy the time and the optionality to transition without compromising growth or jobs.

“This terminal will attract new capital flows into Nelson Mandela Bay,” Sangqu said.

“It will create direct employment during construction and operations, and it will generate far larger indirect employment through the supply chains it activates.

“It will support the development of complementary industries: maintenance, logistics services, engineering, marine services and a wider gas economy that can, over time, take root in this province.

“In doing so, it strengthens the Eastern Cape economy and the national economy at the same time.”

Tamasa chair Prof Anna Mokgokong, speaking on behalf of Ukwanda, said Thursday’s signing ceremony came against the backdrop of SA’s looming “gas cliff”.

She said current supplies from Mozambique faced decline over the coming years, placing broader energy security under pressure.

At the same time, the global LNG market had become more constrained and volatile.

Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz had reminded the world that LNG access could become contested during geopolitical instability.

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said Thursday’s proceedings constituted more than just the signing of a commercial deal.

“This occasion represents a bold statement of confidence in the future of the Eastern Cape provincial economy.

“It signals movement towards energy security, industrial expansion, logistics modernisation and the strengthening of South Africa’s oceans economy.”

Mvoko said the new terminal would also open opportunities for local businesses, workers, suppliers and young people seeking participation in the maritime and energy sectors.

“To us in the Eastern Cape, this is about economic renewal.

“We view strategic investments of this nature as critical interventions in changing the economic trajectory of our province.”

He said the LNG terminal project aligned directly with the provincial government’s focus on identified growth frontiers.

These included the oceans economy, automotive and manufacturing expansion, energy infrastructure development and logistics and freight modernisation.

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk said the new terminal would help to supply the metro with cleaner and more reliable power, enhance economic growth and unlock new careers.

Maritime Business chair Unathi Sonti noted the long delay to get the project launched at Ngqura but welcomed that it had at last happened.

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