Northern areas skills centre living up to its name

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The aptly named Making A Difference Skills Development Centre is making a tangible impact in the northern areas, having upskilled dozens of women.

At the weekend, the centre celebrated the graduation of its fourth basic sewing skills class.

The centre recognised 10 women who successfully completed the programme under the guidance of facilitator Carol Williams.

Williams said she was proud to be associated with the centre.

“The women were absolutely brilliant during the course.

“They are now able to do various things with their hands and a sewing machine.

“This is all about empowering your fellow human being.

“It gives me great pleasure to have imparted my knowledge to them.

“They weren’t difficult students and grasped quickly.”

She said the sewing initiative, which formed part of the Sisters Helping Sisters programme, had been empowering women for more than eight years through practical skills development, creativity and support.

“For the past two years, classes were held in Bethelsdorp Extension 21, behind the Stepping Stones building.”

Williams said the graduating group initially started with 11 women, with 10 completing the course despite personal and life challenges and many of them joining with little or no sewing experience.

Graduate Florika Gertse said it was a wonderful experience to learn working with a sewing machine and developing a new skill.

“One of the highlights of the evening was a model showcase where we proudly modelled outfits we had designed and created ourselves.

“We also shared personal reflections on the journeys and lessons we learnt during the course.

“From threads and fabric, bonds of love, care and support were stitched together among the ladies.

“This programme brought together women from different ages, 32 to 68 years, proving that learning has no age limit,” Gertse said.

Williams said the next class was expected to begin in June.

“In a community often affected by unemployment and social challenges, this initiative continues to provide women with practical skills that may open doors to entrepreneurship and income opportunities while building confidence, unity and empowerment among women.”

Former graduate Pauline Goeda was the MC for the event, bringing warmth and humour to the celebration.

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