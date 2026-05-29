Pick n Pay customer data ‘being offered for sale on dark web’

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Customers of an older version of Pick n Pay’s delivery app are advised of a cybersecurity risk.

“We have had a data breach involving customer information from 2022 linked to an older version of our on-demand platform, first known as Bottles and later as Pick n Pay asap!, which has since been replaced,” the supermarket retailer’s executive for online, Enrico Ferigolli, said in a statement.

“We became aware customer data linked to the historical Bottles platform was allegedly being offered for sale on the dark web.

“We are taking this extremely seriously. We immediately initiated a forensic investigation with an independent cybersecurity firm. At this stage the forensic investigation is ongoing and we are working to determine the source but there is no evidence of unauthorised access to the decommissioned platform.

“While the data involved is more than four years old and some customer details may no longer be current, we strongly advise customers to remain vigilant against unsolicited calls, messages or e-mails, avoid sharing passwords or one-time PINs, and change passwords on any other platforms where the same credentials may have been used.”

The retailer said the exact number of affected customers is unknown, but as a precautionary measure it has notified all customers who were registered on the Bottles platform at the end of 2022.

No full payment card information was exposed, and the data cannot be used to directly process fraudulent card transactions. But other personal data from four years ago was indeed exposed, and for that we are truly sorry — Enrico Ferigolli, Pick n Pay executive for online

The leaked data may include:

customer names;

usernames;

e-mail addresses;

mobile numbers;

dates of birth;

delivery addresses;

Smart Shopper numbers where linked;

encrypted passwords;

credit card type, the last four digits of the card number and expiry date.

“It does not include full credit card numbers or CVV security codes as Pick n Pay does not store these details,” Ferigolli said.

“Full payment card data is managed by accredited payment security providers in line with strict industry standards and compliance requirements, supported by regular independent audits. Without these full details, the credit card cannot be used to directly process fraudulent card transactions. South African ID numbers were also not stored on the Bottles platform.”

Ferigolli offered the assurance that customer information on the current Pick n Pay application is secure.

“Asap! operates on a new and separate infrastructure from the decommissioned infrastructure, and as part of this we have already overhauled our approach to data security. We continue to review our architecture and security measures, including how we manage and retain historical customer data, expand monitoring and invest in the latest security technology.

“We’d like to assure you no full payment card information was exposed, and the data cannot be used to directly process fraudulent card transactions. But other personal data from four years ago was indeed exposed, and for that we are truly sorry. We are working closely with cybersecurity specialists and undertaking a broader review of historical data management and retention practices as part of our ongoing investment in customer data security.”

TimesLIVE