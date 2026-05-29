Remember the viral ‘KFC couple’? Here’s where they are now

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat went viral on social media in 2019 after their wedding proposal video at KFC restaurant.

Story audio is generated using AI

Seven years later, and with three children, the social media sensation “KFC couple” are still going strong after winning the hearts of South Africans in 2019 with their marriage proposal at a KFC restaurant.

​Hector and Nonhlanhla Mkansi officially tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony on New Year’s Eve in 2019 after receiving an outpouring of support from big brands, including KFC SA, Audi, Coca-Cola and Huawei, who sponsored their dream wedding and honeymoon.

​Their story made headlines locally and internationally.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Hector said that while life had been great since then, it had not been without its hurdles.

Just as he was at the time of his proposal, Hector is currently unemployed. Nonhlanhla works as a teacher at Primrose High School.

“But, life still goes on for both of us,” Hector said.

Despite his unemployment, Hector emphasised that their marriage was a true partnership, crediting open communication as the cornerstone of their lasting relationship.

“In marriage, it’s all about how the two of you plan to make your lives better and accommodate each other,” he explained. “We survive the same challenges that many couples go through, but because we both know what we want, we find ways to get through them. Our love is very strong.”

The couple’s journey began long before they became internet sensations. They fell in love in 2010, initiated lobola negotiations in 2011, and legally married in 2012. However, they never had the dream wedding or the rings they truly wanted.

When they first met, Nonhlanhla was a student, and they worked hard together to ensure she could further her studies after matriculating.

Today, they share three children, aged 14 years, two years, and six months.

“Our love is not defined by our children. They are a blessing from God, and that is why we have been able to stay strong together for such a long time,” Mkansi said. “It’s beautiful to build your own family. I truly feel like a father and a respectable man in my own home.”

Hector said he accompanies his wife to work every day and collects her when her shift ends.

“When she knocks off, she finds me waiting for her in the car,” he said proudly.

Reflecting on their sudden fame, Hector noted that while their lives changed temporarily — bringing them media attention and newfound respect within their community — the corporate hype eventually faded. While some sponsors delivered on their promises during that viral peak, others pulled back.

Today, their day-to-day living conditions are largely unchanged. They still reside in the same RDP house in the Vaal. However, Hector is determined to change that, seeking employment or hoping to start his own business.

“I’m trying hard to find a job. I’ve been completing security certificates to improve my prospects. That is the field I prefer, but I am open to any opportunity that comes my way,” he said. “If I don’t find employment, I’d love to open a business, likely in logistics or security. But because I’m not financially stable right now, those ideas feel a bit out of reach for the moment.”

Despite the fleeting fame, Hector says they have stayed grounded, emphasising the importance of humility. “Our popularity didn’t change who we are to the community. It’s important to stay humble, whether you have money or fame, because you never know when you might need people again. The community still loves and respects us.”

Due to financial constraints, the couple hasn’t been able to properly celebrate their wedding anniversaries over the years, but they hope to do something special this year.

Looking ahead, their primary goal is to upgrade their living space. “We see a bright future for ourselves. Things are tight this year, but we want a bigger house. The RDP home we live in is a bit small for us now. In the next five years, we want to own a home that comfortably accommodates the five of us.”

TimesLIVE