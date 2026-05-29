WATCH LIVE | Legal battle over Zambian ex-president Edgar Lungu’s remains continues

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The family of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has turned to the appellate court in a bid to appeal an August 2025 Gauteng high court judgment that found that the Zambian government is entitled to repatriate the remains of Lungu for the purposes of a state funeral and a burial.

The Lungu family — who argue that the Supreme Court of Appeal may reach a different conclusion on the matter — hold the view that the burial of a loved one is one of the most personal and intimate spheres of a family’s affairs in which the state may not interfere.

TimesLIVE