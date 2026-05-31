Dirco steps in to help Bafana players in visa ‘mess’ delays

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has engaged the US to assist some Bafana Bafana players and technical team members get their visas to travel to the soccer World Cup.

After a big send-off ceremony organised by one of their sponsors, Castle, on Saturday at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Bafana Bafana are still uncertain about when they’ll be travelling to Mexico to begin their World Cup preparations.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri on Sunday said the issue was an administrative one, and had received their attention.

“It is a matter that we have engaged, but it’s an administrative issue between Safa and the US consulate not a diplomatic one. We are trying to assist to have this resolved and do believe it will be resolved. We can’t put deadlines for another government but we know they are attending to it,” said Phiri.

Bafana were scheduled to depart for Mexico on Sunday morning on a chartered flight, but this was delayed apparently because some players and members of the technical team have yet to receive their visas.

The delay comes at a crucial stage in preparations as they are scheduled to face Jamaica on Friday. Had the team departed as originally planned, they would have arrived in Mexico on Monday, allowing several days for training and acclimatisation before their planned friendly.

According to reports, the delays may be linked to administrative challenges during the visa application process. However, no official explanation has yet been provided by Safa.

This comes after thousands of Bafana supporters had gathered to celebrate and show their support for the national team before their scheduled departure.

The atmosphere was electric as fans showed their support by singing and cheering for the national team.

Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie has called for action to be taken against those responsible for the delay, calling it a “mess”.

“This travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff. I have informed @Safa_net that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools,” McKenzie wrote on his social media account.

This @SAFA_net travel & visa debacle is embarrassing & grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff. I have informed @SAFA_net that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools. — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) May 31, 2026

Sowetan has spoken to a few players on an anonymous basis, who confirmed that Safa hadn’t told them when they were leaving.

Bafana will start their World Cup campaign against hosts Mexico on June 11.

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, McKenzie has announced that he is sourcing sponsorship to pay for the six Bafana players who did not make the team to also fly to the World Cup as special fans of their teammates.