Five PE Harlequins rugby players injured in freak accident on N2

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The severely damaged BMW in which the PE Harlequins players were travelling is towed away. Five players were injured, two seriously, when a taxi ploughed into the BMW, which had pulled to the side of the road on the Gamtoos Bridge along the N2, on Saturday afternoon.

Five PE Harlequins rugby players were injured when a taxi slammed into their stationary vehicle on the Gamtoos Bridge along the N2 on Sunday morning.

They had pulled to the side the road after their vehicle got a flat tyre.

PE Harlequins Rugby Club secretary Jose Jegels spoke to The Herald from the Humansdorp Provincial Hospital, where he was with two of the seriously injured patients, his nephew Keenan Charles and Chrisjuan Slabbert.

“We played against Jeffreys Bay and we lost the game 21-22, and after the game five players headed back to PE in [Harlequins player] Duncan Diedericks’ BMW,” Jegels said.

“On their way home at about 4.30am they got a flat tyre at the Gamtoos Bridge.

“They pulled off the road, stationary, in the yellow line with the hazard lights on and a taxi, which was full, with a trailer, slammed into them from behind.

“They were all knocked out cold immediately.

“The car was knocked out of the yellow lane by the taxi into oncoming traffic where an Audi then collided with the BMW.

“Afterwards the taxi was lying on its side.

“Thankfully there were no injuries in the taxi, just a little girl who was treated for shock.”

Five PE Harlequins players were injured when a taxi ploughed into their stationary vehicle on the N2 on Saturday. An Audi then collided with the BMW, which had been knocked into oncoming traffic by the initial impact with the taxi. (supplied)

He said Slabbert and Charles were seriously injured and needed to stay in hospital for observation because they had head injuries.

The other three players, Diedericks, Ashley Jegels and Martino Jacobs, suffered less serious injuries and were treated and discharged.

“All five of them have lower-back injuries, but the other three have been discharged already.

“My son was really angry with the taxi driver at the scene.

“They were sitting in the car waiting for roadside assistance because the BMW doesn’t have a spare tyre, and then this taxi smashed into them.”

Eastern Province Rugby Union president George Malgas sent a message of support to the injured players on Saturday evening.

“Our concerns are always with you as the players, and the welfare and safety of players is always paramount.

“It is an unfortunate incident that you have been involved with, but we wish you well and will assist to ensure that you get proper medical treatment.”

Rugby clubs from across the Nelson Mandela Bay metro sent messages of support to the injured players.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed the incident and said initially an accident report was registered and following preliminary investigations a case docket of Reckless and Negligent Driving was opened.

Five PE Harlequins players were injured, two seriously, when a taxi ploughed into their stationary vehicle on the Gamtoos Bridge along the N2. (supplied)

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