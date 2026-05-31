Humansdorp duo set to appear in court for rape of girl, 7

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The SAPS in the Eastern Cape confirmed the arrest of two suspects after an investigation by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Humansdorp. Stock image:

Two Humansdorp residents are to appear in court on Monday for their alleged involvement in the rape of a seven-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the discovery was made by doctors when the youngster was admitted to hospital for an unrelated illness.

She said the arrest of the two suspects follows an in-depth investigation by the SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Humansdorp.

“On January 14 2026, a seven-year-old female child was admitted to the paediatric oncology ward at a provincial hospital in Gqeberha.

“She was diagnosed with a severe medical condition and was critically ill.

“During her medical treatment, doctors made a distressing discovery; the child was also a victim of sexual abuse.”

Gantana said after a meticulous investigation and the child’s remarkable recovery, she was able to disclose the abuse.

“It was revealed that the alleged perpetrators are close to the victim.

“The FCS unit acted swiftly, leading to two arrests: a 39-year-old male and a 44-year-old female. Both suspects face charges of rape.

“They are scheduled to make their first appearance in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Monday.”

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata expressed sadness at the incident.

“This is heartbreaking. A child fighting a critical condition was betrayed by the very people meant to protect her.

“I commend the medical team and our FCS unit for their swift action.

“We will pursue every perpetrator of crimes against women and children until justice is served.”

Gantana said the police are appealing to anyone with additional information regarding this case or other instances of child abuse to come forward.

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