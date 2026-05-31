Police reportedly closing in on Kruger National Park killers

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Dina and Ernst Marais, the retired couple who were ambushed and murdered in the Kruger National Park.

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Police are believed to be closing in on the men who brutally murdered an elderly couple in the Kruger National Park on May 20.

The couple’s vehicle was said to have been recovered in Xai Xai, about 200km north of Maputo in Mozambique.

While police declined to comment, saying the cross-border investigation was at a sensitive stage, sources said it was believed several suspects had been questioned.

The bodies of retired couple Ernst and Dina Marais were discovered by tourists in the remote northern region of the park.

Their family has praised police for tracking down their hijacked vehicle and pursuing a swift cross-border investigation.

But in an emotional interview with the Sunday Times this week, the couple’s nephew and family spokesperson, Hjalmer van Gesselen, said they had been horrified by the leaking of graphic footage of the murder scene on social media.