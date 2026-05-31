Two die in Mossel Bay amid protests

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Police reinforcements have been brought in to contain sporadic incidents of violence in Asla Park, Kwanonqaba, in Mossel Bay. Picture:

Two people have died following violent protests in Mossel Bay at the weekend.

Southern Cape region police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies said police were investigating the circumstances around the deaths of two men in separate incidents.

“Kwanonqaba police responded to a scene at New Rest informal settlement where the body of a man was found at about 3am this morning [Sunday],” Spies said.

“The victim had multiple injuries and was declared dead by paramedics. Then, at about 3.20am, Kwanonqaba police were summoned to the hospital.

“They were directed to a man who had been declared dead on arrival.”

The motives for the killings are unknown at this stage.

Meanwhile, police reinforcements from neighbouring stations were dispatched to Kwanonqaba on Friday afternoon after sporadic incidents of violence erupted in the vicinity of Asla Park.

“Two suspects, aged 19 and 21, have been arrested on a charge of public violence each, and three suspects, aged 21, 31 and 41, on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

“It is alleged that items found in their possession were stolen at premises left vacant. The situation is currently calm.

“Furthermore, more public order police members were deployed in the area to quell the situation.

“The high visibility will be maintained until the situation is normalised. These efforts are also being supported by local law enforcement personnel.”

The Mossel Bay municipality is working closely with the police to manage the situation.

On Sunday, municipal manager Colin Puren and the portfolio chair for community safety, Leon van Dyk, met senior police officials to assess the situation and determine further support interventions, particularly for displaced people.

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