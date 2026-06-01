Alert issued as more disruptive rain on way

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Less than a month after Nelson Mandela Bay was engulfed by one of the most severe storms in recent memory, another warning has been issued for heavy rains headed to the region this week.

Less than a month after Nelson Mandela Bay was engulfed by one of the most severe storms in recent memory, another warning has been issued for heavy rains headed to the region this week.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for disruptive rain, effective from Wednesday to Thursday.

The warning highlights the potential for flooding of roads and settlements, traffic disruptions, danger to life, mudslides, rockfalls and soil erosion.

The affected areas include Nelson Mandela Bay, Amahlathi, Buffalo City, Kouga, Kou-Kamma, Makana, Ndlambe, Ngqushwa, Ray Mhlaba and Sundays River Valley municipalities.

“Ridging in high-pressure system with cut-off low in the upper level of the atmosphere, these two systems will result in cold conditions with snowfall over high lying areas, rainfall across the province with heavy downpours expected in places from Wednesday into Thursday,” the warning reads.

The notice urges residents to remain indoors unless it is not safe to do so.

“Do not cross flooded rivers/areas, especially children. Stay clear of river basins and low-lying areas.

“Listen for regular weather updates via radio and social media. Monitor the weather conditions, and if need be, identify areas to safely store valuable items away.”

Last month’s torrential downpour displaced more than 3,000 residents and caused millions of rand in damage to infrastructure and various industries.

Weather Guru Garth Sampson said while the incoming storm itself might not be as severe as last month’s occurance, it could still have a big impact on residents and, particularly, farmers.

“One must remember the ground is very soaked from the last rains, and anything will run off it at this point.

“The storm is not as severe, but considering that people and farmers are still suffering, this is really not needed.

“Between 50mm to 150mm of rain is expected to fall over about three days, and under these circumstances that is a lot.”

He noted that the dams are still full.

“Any rain will go straight over the dam walls. Gamtoos and Patensie area is particularly under threat.”

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