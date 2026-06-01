Alexandria residents outraged over boy’s gruesome death

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Nakhane Rafani, 4, drowned in an exposed municipal drain in Alexandria last week while playing with friends at the unsecured pump station

Residents are in an uproar following a horrific incident that unfolded in Alexandria last week when the body of a four-year-old boy was found at the bottom of a drain after his mother had reported him missing earlier in the day.

The incident sparked protests on Wednesday, with residents accusing the municipality of negligence and demanding action over the condition of the unsealed sewage facility that was the site of the shocking incident.

Nakhane Rafani’s tearful mother, Anelisiwe, said on Sunday that her son had gone out to play at about 3pm on Tuesday.

At 4pm, she noticed that Nakhane had left his shoes at home and went to look for him in the KwaNonqubele community.

“I went to check at the place where he usually plays but he was not there and I didn’t know where he was,” she said.

“I looked around the area and I was told that he was playing with another child but I couldn’t find them so I thought maybe he would come home soon, but by 5pm he was still not back.”

Rafani said the search intensified and the police were contacted.

“We went to check with the friend that people said he was with and that child said he had last seen Nakhane before 2pm.

“He told us that my son was with a 12-year-old boy, so the community and the police went to that boy’s house.

“The 12-year-old said my son had fallen into a drain in Takuta Street.

“He took us to the place where they were playing and showed us where Nakhane had fallen in.”

A tearful Rafani said that diving teams arrived at the pump station at 10pm and drained the water out, revealing the body of her son.

“My emotions are all over the place.”

Nakhane’s father, Lusindiso Febani, said the family was struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“We are devastated,” he said.

“The facility has been abandoned by the contractor and it has become a health hazard.

“Municipal officials came after the incident but the family asked for some space.”

Febani said the family was still trying to establish exactly what had happened before his son disappeared.

“We are getting conflicting stories.

“I still need to hear this thing properly.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said an inquest docket had been opened after the recovery of Nakhane’s body.

“The child was last seen playing near a municipal drainage area with other children,” Gantana said.

“It is reported that the child accidentally fell into the water while playing.

“Community members and family members conducted a search.

“The child was later found unresponsive when retrieved from a drain in Takuta Street in KwaNonqubela, Alexandria.

“Emergency medical personnel certified him dead at the scene.”

Community leader Anda Ngeleza said the facility had become a danger to nearby residents, particularly children.

“This should have been avoidable and it is worrying that people are left to live next to an unfenced sewage plant,” he said.

“We demand action from the municipality.”

A resident, who did not want to be named, said: “The property where this drain is located is an unfinished project that was badly damaged.

“There is no security and the fences are broken.

“It is unsafe and dangerous.

“This pump station is just down the road from where this boy lived.”

Ndlambe spokesperson TK Mtiki said that a day after the incident, municipal management went to Alexandria and met protesting residents.

“A site visit assessment was immediately conducted to find out if there were any other uncovered manholes.

“The municipality covered all those that were open as the residents also raised that issue as a matter of concern.

“The discussions with residents focused on matters relating to security measures and the fencing of the pump station.

“I must highlight that Alexandria is one place with the highest level of vandalism; even the pump station we are talking about was vandalised.

“Initially, that manhole was covered.

“The Ndlambe municipality extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, relatives and community.”

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The Herald, additional reporting by Daily Dispatch