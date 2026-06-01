Bay criminals hiring pupils as drug-runners, says minister

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Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses pupils and staff at B J Mnyanda Primary School in Kwazakhele

Gqeberha communities must take back their schools from drug lords, who hire pupils as runners to sell to their schoolmates.

This is the plea from basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, who was in Nelson Mandela Bay on a visit to strengthen safety, school discipline and the wellbeing of pupils and teachers.

Gwarube was speaking to The Herald at B J Mnyanda Primary School in Kwazakhele on Friday.

Earlier, she visited Dr AW Habelgaarn and Kroneberg primary schools in the northern areas.

“The biggest takeaway for me is that we’re not going to win the battle of school safety with educators, the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the department alone.

“It is going to require the whole of society to say we are taking back our communities.

“What has angered me the most, is the fact that there are elders in our communities who are asking children as young as nine years old to get drugs into schools to sell them to other children.

“That cannot be solved by educators and the SAPS alone.

“The SAPS cannot be at the gate every single day searching children for substance abuse and knives.

“We can’t expect our teachers to turn into police officers and social workers.

‘What that says to me is that this has to be a whole society approach: our parents, churches, traditional leaders, society must come on board."

Gwarube said her department would support schools such as BJ Mnyanda.

She hailed the school for showing excellence in leadership in ensuring their safety concerns were addressed and providing extracurricular activities.

BJ Mnyanda principal Simphiwe Lukasi told Gwarube, who was flanked by a contingent of DA MPLs, that he was almost shot a few years back when two men entered their school premises but the gun jammed.

Lukasi said the school also battled with lack of infrastructure, which resulted in overcrowding.

He said the school did not have a hall and that their grade Rs, about 95 pupils, were split into three classrooms.

The schools’ deputy governing body chair, Andile Ncanywa, said they had security concerns.

Though the school was well-fenced, he said robbers would climb on top of the barbed wire using a cover to protect them from the barbs.

Asked why she had not visited the worst schools, where some did not even have reliable perimeter fences, Gwarube said she would not be able to go to all schools.

“It’s important for me to sample a number of schools.

“For instance, I went to the northern areas, we know it’s plagued by gangsterism, infrastructure challenges and substance abuse.

“But I also came here because I know this school is celebrating its 70th birthday this year, alongside the township that it services.

“It also has its own infrastructure challenges,” she said.

“All schools in SA belong to me, in whatever condition they are in, and it is important for me to face them on whatever those challenges are.

“And where there are infrastructure issues, I’ll make sure that the province must spend its infrastructure allocation.”

Her department tabled its budget vote in parliament last week.

Gwarube said they would monitor expenditure by provinces.

The R16bn allocation showed there was a commitment from the national government to provincial education departments, she said.

“We have infrastructure backlogs of R140bn in the entire sector, the truth of the matter is that we have to make do with what we have.”

Provincial education departments were expected not to underspend.

“These backlogs are historical and there has been a lack of maintenance in some instances ... Our job is to ensure we monitor expenditure.”

Among schools that have been hard hit with infrastructure challenges in the Bay is Dower Practising School in Kariega, which reportedly has been without electricity since October and water since the beginning of the year.

“The children can’t use the toilet at the school,” a concerned parent said.

“It’s getting dirtier by the month and parents have no answer as to when this will change.

“We need to help our children.”

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department was aware of incidents of vandalism and infrastructure theft affecting the school.

“Reports of similar challenges are unfortunately not isolated to this school alone, as a number of schools within the Kariega area and other regions continue to experience vandalism, particularly after hours.”

He said immediate and long-term measures were being implemented.

“The department works with district officials to conduct damage assessments and prioritise urgent repairs where learning and safety are directly compromised.

From a long-term perspective, Mtima said the department continued to engage with other spheres of government and relevant stakeholders to strengthen school security measures, explore preventative strategies, and advocate for community involvement in safeguarding school infrastructure across affected areas.

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