Eskom Expo stars shine at international fair in Turkey

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Grade 11 pupil Conner Kinnes is presenting his research, titled 'Project Pathfinder: Design and Optimisation of a Static Test Rocket Motor', at the 1923 International Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Fair in Turkey

Three talented young scientists have jetted off to Turkey to demonstrate their research of rocket propulsion systems, climate-related fisheries conservation, and advanced mathematical modelling at the 1923 International Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Fair.

The three teens, including one Eastern Cape pupil, are exhibiting their projects at the fair in Izmir, until June 6.

They are grade 11 pupil Joshua Danilatos, from Graeme College in Makhanda, grade 11 pupil Connor Kinnes, from Elkanah House High School in Cape Town, and grade 9 pupil Rorisang Mohau Mohlobuli, from Bloemfontein High.

The delegation is being led by Eskom Expo Ekurhuleni Regional Science Fair director Palesa Selepe.

Joshua Danilatos is showcasing his project, Catch-and-Release in a Warming Climate: Effects on Reflex Impairment and Stress in Rhabdosargus holubi, at the 1923 International Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Fair (Supplied)

Danilatos, a silver medal recipient at last year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), is showcasing his project, titled “Catch-and-Release in a Warming Climate: Effects on Reflex Impairment and Stress in Rhabdosargus holubi”.

His study investigated the impact of temperature on physical impairment and physiological stress in Cape stumpnose fish following simulated catch-and-release events.

“The findings provided evidence that elevated water temperatures increase reflex impairment in fish after catch-and-release, highlighting a growing ecological concern in warming aquatic environments.

“His research was selected for its significant contribution to climate-related fisheries research and its relevance to conservation management strategies,” ISF communications manager JeVanne Gibbs said.

Kinnes, a bronze medal winner at last year’s ISF, is presenting his project, titled “Project Pathfinder: Design and Optimisation of a Static Test Rocket Motor”.

Gibbs said Kinnes’ research was selected for its innovative engineering design, interative optimisation process and promising application in small-scale propulsion system development.

“Through repeated testing and refinement, Kinnes demonstrated significant improvements in rocket motor efficiency, structural reliability and material utilisation.

“His project demonstrated how data-driven engineering refinement can produce affordable and scalable propulsion solutions with improved performance.”

Rorisang Mohlobuli is exhibiting his project, Quantifying Goldbach: An Analysis of Prime Pairs, at the 1923 International Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Fair (Supplied)

Mohlobuli, a silver medal recipient at last year’s ISF, is exhibiting his project, “Quantifying Goldbach: An Analysis of Prime Pairs”.

In his research he developed a baseline estimator using logarithmic functions derived from the prime number theorem and refined the model through the addition of a correction factor to improve predictive accuracy.

“The project demonstrated how mathematical refinement and analytical modelling can contribute to broader investigations in analytic number theory.

“His project was selected for its innovative mathematical modelling and refined approach to investigating patterns linked to Goldbach’s conjecture,” Gibbs said.

Eskom Development Foundation acting CEO Mologadi Motshele said the selected projects demonstrated how young SA researchers were developing scalable, data-driven solutions to complex global challenges.

“These young scientists highlight the calibre of school-level scientific research being conducted in SA, while showcasing the opportunities available to pupils and teachers who engage in scientific inquiry, innovation and problem-solving.

“Through Eskom’s continued support of Stem education and the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, we are investing in the development of future scientists, engineers and innovators who will contribute towards SA’s economic growth, technological advancement and long-term sustainability.”

Eskom Expo’s district expos are currently under way in all provinces across the country.

Pupils in grades 4-12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) level 2-4 can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za

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