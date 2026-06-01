Fourth suspect in Tracy Brown’s murder was being prosecuted by her

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Four people appeared in court on Monday in connection with Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown's murder. File photo:

A dramatic twist unfolded in the case of murdered Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown on Monday when a fourth accused appeared in court, and it emerged Brown had been prosecuting him on a charge of possessing an AK-47 firearm.

Coming across as calm in the dock, Buhle Mbini joined his co-accused Simthembile Xungu, Ayabulela Busakwe, and Thamsanqa Mthembu in the Gqeberha regional court.

After brief proceedings, the case was postponed to July 20 for further investigation.

Brown, who worked in the regional division at the New Brighton magistrate’s court, was fatally shot in an apparent hit outside her home in Lonton Street, Young Park, at about 3pm on July 31 last year.

Family, friends and colleagues at the funeral of murdered prosecutor Tracy Brown. (WERNER HILLS)

The 47-year-old mother was seated in her vehicle, a Toyota Etios, when she was shot more than 10 times in her face, neck, and abdomen.

She was taken to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

It was revealed in court in May that Brown’s murder was allegedly a hit ordered by an inmate at St Albans Correctional Facility and that there were suspects outstanding.

On Monday morning, the court heard Mbini was being prosecuted by Brown in the New Brighton magistrate’s court at the time of her death.

Mbini had been charged with the unlawful possession of an AK-47 rifle.

Brown’s assailants, four men wearing masks, had followed her from the court to her home in a VW Polo.

According to witnesses, two of the men alighted from their car and opened fire on Brown in the presence of two of her family members. They then fled the scene.

CCTV footage obtained by the state later showed how the men had scouted Brown’s residential area the day before her murder.

The same car was seen following her home the next day.

The state is also relying on cellphone communication between the alleged perpetrators.

A month later, the first arrest was made when the Hawks managed to trace a suspect to Johannesburg, where he was in hiding.

Having obtained information that he planned to travel back to Gqeberha, a roadblock was set up. He has been in custody since.

All four accused remain in custody. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are being prosecuted by the deputy director of prosecutions in Gqeberha, advocate Marius Stander.

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