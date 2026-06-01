KLM cancels Uganda flights due to Ebola restrictions

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KLM has cancelled Uganda flights as Central Africa grapples with an outbreak of the Ebola virus. Picture:

KLM has cancelled flights to and from Entebbe Airport near the Ugandan capital, Kampala, due to restrictions linked to an Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, the Dutch airline said.

KLM said that while the area was not currently seen as an active risk zone, it could no longer operate planned routes due to travel and entry measures some countries have introduced for people who recently travelled through Entebbe, including its crew.

Two flights between Amsterdam and Entebbe with a layover in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, scheduled on Saturday and Monday have been cancelled, Flightradar24 data shows.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation and looking into what’s possible,” KLM said in a travel advisory.

The World Health Organisation has declared the Ebola outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern, though it does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

The US in May introduced enhanced travel screening, entry restrictions and public health measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

On May 20, an Air France flight from Paris to Detroit was diverted to Montreal after a passenger from the DRC boarded “in error”, several news outlets reported.

Emirates said on Thursday that travellers should check destination entry requirements before flying, citing Ebola-related measures in several countries.

TimesLIVE