Knysna Oyster Fest returns with charity and community focus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The popular Knysna Oyster Festival promises 10 days of entertainment, drawing visitors from around the country and abroad. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Thousands of tourists are expected to descend on Knysna this winter for what is widely regarded as South Africa’s premier cold-season event, the Knysna Oyster Festival.

Taking place from July 3 to 12, the popular festival promises 10 days of entertainment, drawing visitors from around the country and abroad.

With more than 100 activities on offer — over 50 of which are featured in the official Knysna Oyster Festival calendar — there is something to suit every visitor.

Originally established to attract tourists during the quieter winter months, the festival also serves to promote Knysna as an oyster hub.

At the time, the town was home to the Knysna Oyster Company, which specialised in oyster farming before closing in 2010 due to permit issues.

Since then, the festival has grown into an internationally recognised event, boosting the local economy while keeping visitors entertained year after year.

Festival manager Nicci Rousseau said the event had more than achieved its original goal, firmly positioning Knysna as a sought-after winter destination.

“The festival is also about building and uplifting local businesses and the community.

“Some of the Oyster Festival events give back to NGOs in the area, which is something the event prides itself on,” she said.

One of the standout charity-driven events is the Oyster Festival Car Show, set to take place on July 5.

The event aims to raise funds for children facing health challenges, helping to ease their journey to recovery through financial support.

The car show will feature a range of vehicles, from veterans dating back to the early 1900s to modern supercars.

Visitors can expect to see rare and exotic models, as well as high-performance sports cars from brands such as Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Round Table chair Bernie Neser said funds raised through ticket sales and donations would be allocated to specific charitable projects.

“I saw an opportunity when the Sedgefield car show was cancelled, probably due to upgrades at the venue, and decided to put forward this idea,” Neser said.

“The festival manager and I have worked together before, and she knows my passion for organising car shows — but more importantly, for supporting charity.”

He added that about 20 vehicles would be on display, with participants travelling from around the country to showcase their prized cars.

Art lovers can also look forward to the Art Walk About, an initiative designed to highlight local creativity.

Various art venues in the Knysna CBD will open their doors, offering visitors the chance to experience high-quality works from local and national artists.

Guests are encouraged to purchase a branded art walkabout glass for R95 at participating venues as part of the experience.

To help ensure the festival’s continued success, organisers have partnered with automotive brands Omoda & Jaecoo as new headline sponsors.

Brand manager Lungelo Zwane said the partnership aligned closely with the festival’s spirit.

“The festival unites people, places and experiences in a way that reflects both brands. Omoda aligns with the lifestyle aspect of the programme, while Jaecoo connects with the sport and adventure elements,” he said.

“This partnership allows us to engage meaningfully, not only through vehicle displays but also by contributing to the moments festivalgoers look forward to each year.

“We are excited to be part of the festival atmosphere in Knysna and to support a platform that fosters memorable experiences, exploration and community.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald