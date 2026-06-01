Loyiso Bala explores love, loss and longing in new isiXhosa single

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Soul and R&B musician Loyiso Bala is set to release his new single, Ndicinga Ngawe on Friday, with the artist describing the song as a deeply reflective and emotional offering inspired by longing, love and memory. Picture:

Soul and R&B musician Loyiso Bala released his new single, Ndicinga Ngawe, on Friday, describing it as a deeply reflective and emotional offering inspired by longing, love and memory.

The isiXhosa single, loosely translated as “I think of you”, speaks to people who feel forgotten, distant or emotionally disconnected from loved ones.

"Ndicinga Ngawe is about longing. It speaks about someone, a place, a season, or even a time in your life that you think about and wish you could return to," Bala said.

“It could be an ex, a loved one, home, or a memory that still carries meaning.”

The singer said the song was shaped by the emotional weight many people have carried in recent years.

“Over the past few years, many of us have experienced loss, change, and emotional heaviness. Sometimes reflection becomes a way of escaping the misery of the present, even if only for a moment, by holding on to something beautiful from the past,” he said.

Bala said the timing of the release was intentional, with the single carrying a warm, intimate feeling suited to the winter season.

“This is definitely not a summer song. It has warmth, intimacy, and reflection. It’s the sort of song you listen to when you’re alone with your thoughts,” he said.

The artist, who has spent the past five years back in the Eastern Cape, said reconnecting with his home language and culture had strongly influenced his music.

“A lot of my music is now being influenced by the culture, the language, the people, and the emotional landscape of home,” he said.

“Musically, I’m in a space where I’m not trying to chase trends. I’m more interested in making music that feels honest, mature, and connected to who I am now.”

Bala described the single as a reflection of his personal and artistic growth, saying it reconnects listeners with the soulful and heartfelt style that first introduced him to audiences.

“It’s also special because it allows me to express myself in isiXhosa in a way that feels natural and deeply personal. There’s something powerful about singing in your own language,” he said.

The single is the second release from Bala’s upcoming album, which he hopes to release in September.

The singer, who celebrates 15 years of marriage this year, said age and life experience had changed his understanding of love and vulnerability.

“As you grow older, you begin to understand that love is also about commitment, patience, sacrifice, forgiveness, and showing up, even when things are not perfect,” he said.

“I think I’m also more comfortable with vulnerability now. Life has taught me that being honest about longing, love, regret, gratitude, and memory is part of being human.”

When asked whether he would perform at the upcoming Impolo Yabahlobo Family Day event, Bala said his focus remained on supporting other artists rather than placing himself on the performance lineup.

“My role at Impolo Yabahlobo Family Day is to help build the platform, support the artists, and make sure the event serves our listeners and the broader music community,” he said.

Bala encouraged listeners to embrace the emotions the song carries.

“Allow yourself to feel. Don’t rush through the song. Sit with it. Think about the person, the place, the memory, or the season that comes to mind when you hear it,” he said.

"Ndicinga Ngawe is a reminder that the people and moments that shaped us are never truly lost if we still carry them with love."

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