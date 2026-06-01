Speculation grows over Bay’s future with Ironman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay is fighting to hold onto one of its most prized international sporting events as growing speculation suggests Ironman may shift its flagship African Championship to Mossel Bay.

While metro officials insist discussions with the global endurance race organiser remain constructive, concerns over infrastructure failures, environmental issues and declining participation have fuelled debate about whether the Bay’s two-decade reign as host could be coming to an end.

In a statement on Monday, the metro emphasised the value of its partnership with Ironman, belief in the Bay’s value proposition, commitment to continued improvement and that infrastructure concerns would be addressed.

The speculation was sparked by a statement from Mossel Bay mayor Dirk Kotzé last week that Ironman had proposed the Garden Route town should host the event between 2027 and 2029, replacing the town’s current Ironman 70.3.

“Today, during a special council meeting, council took an important decision regarding the future of Ironman in Mossel Bay,” he wrote.

“It was noted that a proposal was received from Ironman SA on May 14 for Mossel Bay to host the Ironman African Championship from 2027 to 2029.”

Kotzé said the Ironman 70.3 would still be hosted in Mossel Bay in November, with the final event under the current agreement taking place in 2027.

He could not be reached for comment.

Since the post, debate has been raging about how definite the move is and what the reasons were for the reported proposal by Ironman, considering the company’s much-valued 21-year-partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay.

Race insiders cited the metro’s alleged failure to repair infrastructure and stop sewage spills running into the ocean, as well as the lack of responsiveness of officials.

However, the unpredictable conditions in Algoa Bay, which forced organisers to cancel or shorten the swim leg several times, were also noted as possible reasons why the Bay may have lost its shine.

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya noted that the speculation followed the conclusion of the current multi-year hosting agreement between the race company and the city, and the successful staging of the 2026 Ironman in Gqeberha in April.

“As discussions regarding future hosting arrangements continue, the municipality wishes to reassure residents, businesses, athletes, tourism stakeholders and the broader public that the Bay remains fully committed to maintaining its position as Africa’s premier endurance sports destination and a world-class host of major international sporting events such as the Ironman African Championship.”

Soyaya said the metro was proud to partner with the race company and to have hosted the Ironman African Championship for more than two decades.

“Through this partnership, the city has welcomed thousands of athletes and visitors from across the world, generating significant economic, tourism and destination branding benefits for the region.”

He said the metro recognised that competition for major sporting events was a normal, healthy feature.

“However, Nelson Mandela Bay remains confident in its unique value proposition, built on an unmatched combination of natural beauty, a proven event-hosting track record, exceptional community support, favourable race conditions, tourism infrastructure and a deep connection between the event and the city.”

He said the relationship between Ironman and the Bay had extended far beyond a hosting agreement.

“It has evolved into a strategic partnership that has helped position the Bay as the home of Ironman in Africa, while contributing to local economic growth, tourism development, job creation and international destination marketing.

“The municipality and Ironman SA remain engaged in constructive discussions regarding the future of the partnership. These engagements are being conducted in a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration.

“The municipality acknowledges concerns regarding infrastructure and athlete safety and wishes to assure all stakeholders that continuous improvements to event readiness, road maintenance and public safety remain a priority.”

One race insider who asked not to be named, said Ironman’s approach to Mossel Bay appeared to be the culmination of a long period of frustration.

“The organisers would love to stay in Nelson Mandela Bay but are concerned about the metro’s failure to honour its commitments.

“These relate to financial contributions, infrastructure upgrades and keeping routes up to standard.

“One of the key concerns has been sewage spills and the effect on water quality. Ironman won’t risk the safety of athletes.

“At the end of the day, this is an international company and they’re going to take a business decision.”

He said in light of these problems, the intention from Ironman in approaching Mossel Bay had apparently been to establish an alternative rather than finalise the transfer of the big race.

One of the key concerns has been sewage spills and the effect on water quality. Ironman won’t risk the safety of athletes. — Race insider

Ironman competitor Luvuyo Bangazi said the possible relocation of the big race had been the source of much debate among athletes.

He said the race had peaked in 2018 when the city hosted both full-distance and half-distance races.

“Since then, the numbers have declined dramatically with less than half the athletes competing in the full-race in the Bay this year, compared to 2018.”

He said this was likely partly due to global financial constraints and the costs of training, entering and travel.

“I think another factor is the occasional very difficult conditions in Algoa Bay which have forced organisers to reduce and even cut the swim leg several times.

“When you’re an overseas competitor looking to use Nelson Mandela Bay as a stepping stone to the world champs in Hawaii, that’s big.

“Gqeberha is not looking as attractive as it used to in terms of infrastructure problems.

“This could have played a role.”

However, he felt if the full Ironman was moved to Mossel Bay, the swim would likely be no more predictable.

“I think after 20 years, Ironman may just be looking to reposition itself and focus on the allure of a new destination.”

Ironman currently hosts two South African 70.3 or half Ironman races in Durban and Mossel Bay.

In 2025 alone, the event generated about R87.9m in direct economic spend in Nelson Mandela Bay.

DA MPL Retief Odendaal said it would be devastating to lose Ironman.

“We have long since recognised the importance of sporting events for Nelson Mandela Bay for attracting revenue — and Ironman is the big one.

“As long as we have a dysfunctional metro, we face risk of disinvestment.

“My understanding is that the matter has not yet been finalised and there’s still hope we might save Ironman for Nelson Mandela Bay.

“But if that is to happen we need to get this issue onto the agenda and every official involved to spring to attention.”

Approached for comment, Ironman said it was aware of recent commentary regarding the future of its events in Nelson Mandela Bay and Mossel Bay.

It said the company was continually reviewing its global and regional race calendar to ensure the best possible experience for athletes and host communities.

“As part of this process, we remain in regular dialogue with a number of host venues across SA regarding the long-term evolution of our events.

“We have engaged long-term hosts in Mossel Bay and Nelson Mandela Bay to discuss opportunities for the future evolution of our Ironman and Ironman 70.3 events, and are continuing those discussions.

“We greatly value our longstanding partnerships across SA, including Nelson Mandela Bay, and any future plans will be developed in close collaboration with our host cities and key stakeholders.

“We will share any confirmed updates in due course.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald