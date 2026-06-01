Story on last remaining forest elephant in Knysna nears big-screen release

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A years-long documentary project telling the story of the last remaining forest elephant in Knysna is nearing completion

A years-long documentary project telling the story of the last remaining forest elephant in Knysna is nearing completion, after evolving from a small personal initiative into a full-length feature film.

The project, spearheaded by the nonprofit storytelling initiative Connect Foundation in partnership with Black Bean Productions, began as an effort to document and preserve the legacy of the elusive elephant while raising awareness about its living conditions.

“What initially drew us to the story was the mystery and emotional weight surrounding the last known Knysna elephants — at the start we didn’t know there was only one left — but over time the film became about much more than a single animal,” Sam Suter, the co-founder and creative director, said.

The documentary explores themes of memory, landscape, conservation history, and the complex relationship between humans and nature.

It also examines the broader context of how the Knysna forest, which once supported entire herds of elephants, has changed over time.

“It looks at how we got to this point, and what it means to be left with one elephant in a landscape that once supported entire herds,” Suter said.

Filming began in 2021 and has taken place over multiple trips and seasons.

As an observational documentary, the process has required time to build relationships with individuals connected to the story, including trackers, conservationists, scientists, historians, foresters and members of the local community.

However, financial constraints have significantly delayed the project.

The film has been self-funded over the years through Black Bean Productions and the Connect Foundation, with additional support from individuals who recognise the importance of the story.

To help complete the documentary, the production team has launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at funding the final stages of production and post-production.

This includes additional filming, editing, sound design, colour grading, archive and music licensing, as well as final delivery and festival preparation.

“At the moment the campaign is still ongoing, and we’ve been very grateful for the support and encouragement received from people who care deeply about the story and the wider conversations it raises,” Suter said.

She added that the story reflected a global reality, noting that extinction was occurring quietly in many parts of the world.

“We believe it is important to tell the story of the Knysna elephant because it reflects something much bigger than one animal. It opens conversations around conservation, habitat change, memory, human impact, and the complicated relationship between people and the natural world,” she said.

Suter noted that one of the most striking aspects of the project has been the wide range of emotional connections people have to the elephant.

“For some she represents hope, for others grief, mystery, history, or even a reflection of our changing relationship with wilderness and wild places,” she said.

The journey has also inspired a children’s book linked to the project, developed through interactions and experiences with children during filming.

The documentary remains in production, with its official release planned once the final stages are complete.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.