Whale of a time scheduled for upcoming Bay festival

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Members of the Raggy Charters whale festival organising team, from left, Serena Ghirlandi, Mar Ribe and Thubalakhe Mbongo, were at The Atrium in the Boardwalk Mall on Friday setting up the pre-festival photo exhibition. The exhibition will be moved across to Willows for the first day of the festival on Saturday, June 6

Killer whales, the behaviour of penguins under water and the recently discovered submarine canyon are on the menu at the upcoming Algoa Bay Whale Festival.

The popular Gqeberha festival, founded to celebrate the annual migration of the humpback whale, begins this year with the new Aweh Rocking the Whale Tail ocean swim event, and ends with a raft of live music and fire dancing.

A host of options including a Raggy Charters sunrise whale-watching tour (pre-booking required), a guided beach walk, multiple talks on marine matters and a Swim GQ snorkel and float event will also be on offer.

There are seven southern hemisphere humpback populations, and they each have similar but distinctive migration patterns and times.

One of these populations swims up SA’s east coast in the southern hemisphere winter past Algoa Bay to the tropical waters of East Africa, where it mates and calves.

Thereafter, in the summer, it heads home again to the food-rich Antarctic.

The first day of the festival, Saturday, June 6, will begin with a walk focused on the local coastal vegetation with nature guide Graeme Pienaar, followed by a coastal history walk, led by historian Graham Taylor.

Paul Trixier will speak on “the ecology and conservation of subantarctic killer whales”, and Prof Pierre Pistorius will share “an underwater perspective on African penguins”.

Antonia Immerz will present “Giants of the Oceans” and Aaron Barnes will explore “Killer whales of Southern Africa — past, present and future”.

After that, festival founder Lloyd Edwards and his Raggy Charters team will describe “The Addo Submarine Canyon — a year of discovery”.

Photographs by Edwards and skipper Jake Keeton of the Addo Canyon area and elsewhere in Algoa Bay are now on exhibition in The Atrium in the Boardwalk Mall.

They will be up there until Monday afternoon and then moved across to Willows for the festival.

Festival co-ordinator Karen Keeton of Raggy charters said guests would be welcomed on the second day of the festival by drumming and marimba music, “setting the tone for a day of connection and celebration”.

She said after the sunrise whale-watching tour, and another chance to catch the coastal history walk and Addo Canyon talk, there would be interactive events for children, including virtual reality experiences and jumping castles.

There will also be a mix of conservation and tourism exhibitors, artisans and small businesses to investigate.

“While enjoying the food trucks, visitors will be encouraged to engage with interactive stands hosted by Bayworld, coastal birds conservation foundation Sanccob and the Waste Trade Recycling Project.

“Throughout the day, live performances from local musicians will create a festive atmosphere, building to a spectacular fire-dancing finale by the Fyre Team, set to live drumming under the stars.

“Whether you’re drawn by the ocean, inspired by science and exploration, passionate about conservation, or simply looking for a fun and interesting family day out, the Algoa Bay Whale Festival 2026 promises an unforgettable experience — bringing the community together to celebrate, explore and protect our ocean."

The full whale festival programme is available at https://www.facebook.com/baywhalefestival

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