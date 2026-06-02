Activist Jafta honoured for efforts in fighting GBV

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Ntombozuko Jafta is the inaugural recipient in the Pastor Fighting Gender-Based-Violence (GBV) category at the 5th National Annual Gender-Based-Violence Awards

Former The Herald Citizen of the Year winner Ntombozuko Jafta has been named as the inaugural recipient in the Pastor Fighting Gender-Based-Violence (GBV) category at the 5th National Annual Gender-Based-Violence Awards.

Jafta, who is originally from Kariega but now lives in Humewood, Gqeberha, dedicated her award to the late Hailie-Jade Coboza, 19, and Veronique May, 8, whose deaths left the country in shock.

The only other recipient from the Eastern Cape to receive an award is also from Kariega, Simphiwe Hobanie of Shasha Securities (Pty) Ltd, who received his award in the safety and security category.

The fifth annual awards were held at the ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre OR Tambo Johannesburg on Sunday.

The awards were organised and hosted by Tshegofatso Rona Welfare and Community Organisation chief executive Cynthia Dinalane.

The annual GBV awards were established to honour and celebrate the grassroots activists, community organisations and policymakers fighting against GBV.

The 46-year-old said the award reminded her that their efforts were still recognised.

“We feel as though we are not doing enough, because we are trying our hardest to fight GBV but it is not ending.

“So it meant a lot to be recognised by people that you do not know and have never worked with.

“When they named the nominees in my category, with my face on the screen, lights flashing, then my name was called as the winner, I was so happy.

“I said Lord I thank you, you see our efforts, you are with us, because for me, being nominated is an achievement on its own,” she said.

She said she would use the award to honour the lives of Hailie-Jade and Veronique.

Hailie-Jade was a grade 12 pupil at Collegiate Girls’ High.

She, along with her 40-year-old mother, Lusanda, were gunned down in their home in Sakhasonke Village in Walmer Township on May 1 2025.

Veronique’s body was found on a bloody mattress inside a house in De Booi Street in Langa, Kariega, on October 6 2025, and police arrested a 27-year-old suspect for her murder.

“The deaths of those two girls drained me, I wrote on Facebook that their deaths nearly cost me my own wellbeing, though I never knew them personally but I carried their pain until their coffins were lowered into the ground.

“The one for the Collegiate child got to me the most.

“God knows that I am advocating for the justice of Coboza,” Jafta said.

Already a multi-award-winning activist, when Jafta was asked why she decided to become a pastor, she said even before she started her work as an activist, she already knew she had a calling to be a pastor.

“I always ran away from my calling, I kept on leaving churches, because people trusted me so they would follow me to those churches.

“Then this one pastor said God would keep taking me out of churches, because I knew the truth.

“I decided to accept my calling, I went to Bible school for a year, joined a church for two years as a pastor, then I started my own church on November 2 2025.

“It is called Grace and Mercy Encounter Ministries and I also did pastoral care for cases of GBV,” Jafta said.

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