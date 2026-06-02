Former Gqeberha journalist pens her memoir

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Roslyn Klaasen launched her memoir, ‘Coming of Age: Growing Up More Than Once’ at the Heritage Hall in Bethelsdorp on Saturday

It was a day filled with nostalgia and emotion when former Herald journalist and current Kouga Local Municipality liaison officer Roslyn Klaasen launched her memoir, Coming of Age: Growing Up More Than Once.

The seasoned media and communication specialist launched the memoir at the Heritage Hall in Bethelsdorp on Saturday, surrounded by friends and family.

The memoir shares a deeply personal journey of resilience, faith, heartbreak, healing and rediscovering purpose after a string of challenges.

For 35 years, Klaasen has lived with a disability affecting the left side of her body following a taxi accident shortly after her 21st birthday

But instead of allowing disability to define her, she has built a respected career while becoming an advocate for hope.

“The book’s title reflects one of the memoir’s central themes — that coming of age happens many times throughout life,“ Klaasen said.

“The book comprises 21 chapters because we are 21 years old when we traditionally come of age.

“But life teaches us that we continue growing through difficult experiences, in our relationships, professional life and our faith.”

She said the book explored her journey through personal heartbreak, physical rehabilitation, faith and professional growth.

“It also reflects on my work in journalism, including my time at Die Burger, The Herald, Nelson Mandela University and eTV’s Afrikaans news programme, Nuusdag.”

She said she travelled the Eastern Cape with the purpose of telling people’s stories but her own story proved to be her greatest challenge to pen in black and white.

Klaasen also hopes the memoir will contribute to broader conversations about disability and inclusion.

“I wish people understood that differently abled people have much to offer and contribute more to society than we are given credit for.”

Keynote speaker Veonna Goliath said the book struck her as a courageous examination of life.

“The author’s strive for an authentic life is clearly rooted in the raw, honest self-reflection and the relentless pursuit of wisdom.

“Roslyn comes face to face with multiple experiences of different types of loss, complex adjustments, disappointments, hurt and deep pain.

“It is clear that she decided not to stick in a place of fear or to be overwhelmed by hopelessness and helplessness.

“She honours her sister, Ivana, who worked in a factory and her brother, Heinrich, who worked on taxis so that she could have the gift of lecture halls and tertiary education.”

Schamelle Rulf of Rulf Publishing congratulated Klaasen and said that she would receive an award for literature at the 9th AfriCAN Honoree Authors Award 2026 in Johannesburg in July.

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