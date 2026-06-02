Jail for second accused in Newton Park murder case

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Anke-Mari Cilliers was sentenced in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of her landlord, Danie de Jager

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Despite being high on drugs, Gqeberha woman Anke-Mari Cilliers knew exactly what she was doing — and that it was wrong — as she took part in the brutal murder of her landlord.

Cilliers, 37, became the second person to be jailed for the fatal assault of businessman Danie de Jager after pleading guilty in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday and being sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison.

On Monday, Leeroy Scholtz admitted to being the one who had repeatedly hit De Jager, 65, over the head with a hammer while he was asleep in his bed on the night of October 29 2025.

For his role, Scholtz was sentenced to an effective 25 years in prison.

With both Cilliers and Scholtz now behind bars, it is only De Jager’s partner, Estelle le Grange, who must still answer to her alleged crimes.

Cilliers and Scholtz, 36, claimed Le Grange, 57, had been the mastermind.

After murdering De Jager, they staged the scene at his Newton Park house to resemble a robbery.

Le Grange had lived with De Jager in the main house, while Cilliers and Scholtz rented the flat.

As per a plea agreement between the state and defence, Cilliers was sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, and the contravention of the Older Persons Act.

Representing Cilliers, advocate Jodene Coertzen read out her plea statement to the court.

In the statement, Cilliers admitted that she was fully aware that what had taken place that fateful night was unlawful, and that she accepted responsibility for her actions despite her drug use at the time.

“I knew that my conduct was wrong and that it was against the law. Though I had used crystal methamphetamine, I was able to appreciate the difference between right and wrong and act in accordance with that appreciation.

“I therefore admit that I acted unlawfully and intentionally,” she said.

Cilliers said once De Jager was dead, she had helped to stage a robbery at the house by pulling items from cupboards.

Together with Scholtz, they then stole items including jewellery, a laptop, bank cards and De Jager’s Nissan Juke.

They used his bank cards to withdraw R4,450.

After abandoning the vehicle and disposing of some of the stolen items, they travelled to Summerstrand where they had booked accommodation.

There, they showered, had something to eat, and then returned to the Newton Park residence, where they were ultimately arrested.

Coertzen said Cilliers was a first-time offender.

“She played a lesser role and acknowledged her role in acting in common purpose. [She] appreciates the part she played in the execution of these crimes.”

Coertzen said Cilliers was not married and had no children.

She started using drugs as a coping mechanism to treat her depression. She then became addicted.

At the time of the incident, she was self-employed as an artist, making crafts that she would sell, and offered face painting at various children’s parties and festivals.

Cilliers briefly addressed members of De Jager’s family seated in the public gallery.

The brief interaction was emotional.

Cilliers was then escorted from the courtroom.

Le Grange is meanwhile due in court on Wednesday, June 10.

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