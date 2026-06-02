VIDEO | Makhanda protest action escalates

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Police attend to the scene of protest action in Makhanda on Tuesday morning. Picture:

A service delivery protest in Makhanda has escalated with rubber bullets fired, three people injured in the cross-fire, and four protestors placed in the back of a police van.

The protest action started early on Tuesday morning after months of frustration over service delivery issues in the small city.

At about 10am, protesters marched to city hall to demand answers from officials.

This is a developing story.

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