Man arrested after viral video shows him beating a woman

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A man has been traced and arrested after a video depicting him repeatedly assaulting a woman in a village near Zeerust went viral on social media.
He has previous cases against him, a preliminary police inquiry shows.
The 37-year-old man was out on parole for a case reported in 2022, in which he was convicted of possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Detectives have also linked him to a house robbery case reported in May, as well as a case of contravention of a protection order reported by another woman in April.
Police said they were committed to combating gender-based violence and encouraged community members to report crime at their nearest police station or via Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted via the MySAPS App on smartphones.
TimesLIVE